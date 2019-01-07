Netflix Stock Rises After Golden Globe Wins

Netflix took home several awards for its original movies and TV series during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, and the victories had a pretty immediate effect on the company’s stock.

According to Variety, Netflix stocks rose by five percent in Monday morning trade reports. This economic spike came on the heels of the streaming service took home five awards from the globes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of the five awards, two of Netflix’s statues came on the film side of the operation, both for the critically-acclaimed Mexican film, Roma. The movie won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, and Alfonso Cuaron took home the award for Best Director.

As far as television goes, the success of Netflix is much less of a surprise. The streaming service has been a regular TV awards contender for several consecutive years, with shows like House of Cards, The Crown, and Stranger Things. This year was no different.

The Kominsky Method, Chuck Lorre’s new comedy starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, beat out the likes of The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Best TV Comedy. Additionally, Douglas won the award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy.

Netflix’s fifth award came in the form of Best Actor in a TV Drama, given to former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden who earned his win for his performance in the highly-celebrated British series, Bodyguard.

Once again, Netflix proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the TV department, which is certainly encouraging for the company after 2018. In a year where Stranger Things didn’t air, House of Cards was overshadowed by Kevin Spacey’s horrifying actions, and services like Amazon make even bigger strides with original programming, taking home multiple awards should be considered a major win for Netflix.

What were some of your favorite Netflix movies and shows in 2018? Which ones are you most looking forward to in 2019? Let us know in the comments below!