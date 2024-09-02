Netflix’s Terminator Zero Review & WWE Bash in Berlin Preview

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews the new Netflix Terminator Zero series and then jumps into all the big news from the week, including Marvel’s Fantastic Four, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 2. We then deliver a full preview of this weekend’s WWE Bash in Berlin and NXT No Mercy, getting you everything you need to know for a big weekend of wrestling!

Terminator Zero Reaction

MAN… #TerminatorZero is the exact kind of story this franchise needs. Deep, compelling, fit for modern times and an exciting new spin on the timey-wimey franchise lore. pic.twitter.com/mf2kK84NVM — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) August 31, 2024

