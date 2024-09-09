The Watcher Star Has Disappointing Update on Season 2 of Netflix Thriller Series

Is Netflix's The Watcher ever coming back for Season 2? One star of the show has an update to share.

Netflix's The Watcher became one of the breakout series that the service launched during the "Streaming Wars" following the pandemic, so naturally audiences have been expecting more. Netflix is well-known for turning out multiple seasons of a series in rapid succession, before ending things by Season 3 or 4 (if that). However, co-creator Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) has not only been putting out new or continuing content since 2022 – he's put out new content for Netflix, such as hit drama series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

With Ryan Murphy having gotten both Monster and American Horror Story off the ground as continuing series, what's been the holdup with The Wacher getting Season 2? Netflix was quick to announce that a second season was happening, but since then, there's been no movement on the production.

(Photo: Jennifer Coolidge, Naomi Watts, and Bobby Cannavale in Netflix's 'The Watcher' - Netflix)

Naomi Watts (The Ring) starred in The Watcher alongside Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man, Mr. Robot); in a recent interview, Watts had to admit that she hasn't heard anything about The Watcher Season 2 happening:

"I don't have one, if there is one. I wish I could," Watts revealed to EW. "It was so fun, right? I don't have an update, I'm afraid."

It's unclear at this point if Watts and Cannavale would actually be the ones to know about what's happening with The Watcher Season 2. (SPOILERS) The end of Season 1 saw Watts and Cannavale's characters, Nora and Dean Brannock, vacate their home, after being unraveled by the Watcher's harassment. The person who confessed to being The Watcher (Theodora) was exposed as being a liar, while the exact perpetrator was never fully revealed. Dean and Nora both fell into downward spirals, with Dean secretly letting his obsession with the Watcher fester, even after leaving the house, while Nora let her husband believe he was deceiving her, while secretly watching him.

The Watcher Season 2 could continue the story of Dean and Nora, or it could keep the focus on the house, the neighborhood, and The Watcher's obsession with whoever moves into the property next. The show is based on the real-life experiences of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who were targeted with threatening letters in their Westfield, New Jersey home from 2014 until they finally sold it and moved in 2019. The show has taken liberties with the retelling, and Season 2 would arguably be free to veer into a new story, free of the burden of history.

The Watcher Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.