Netflix’s Tiger King: Sheriff Addresses Media In Regards To Cold Case

People have quickly become fascinated by the story found in Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness documentary, which pulls back the curtain on Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, her now missing ex-husband Jack Donald Lewis, and Joe Exotic. Since the documentary went live the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s office has revealed a slew of tips and other incoming information regarding the Lewis’ disappearance, and Sheriff Chad Chronister addressed the media this morning about the Lewis case and how they are proceeding from here on the cold case (via WFLA News). Right off the bat, Chronister revealed that over the past three or four days they have received around “six tips a day” regarding the Lewis case, a case that no arrest has ever been made in.

In fact, they’ve never even had a person of interest since Lewis disappeared in August of 1997. Chronister said the leads have not been credible so far, though the uptick in submissions is directly due to Tiger King hitting the popular streaming platform. A detective supervisor has been assigned to those leads according to Chronister, who also said the office will be reviewing “a lot of the evidence and that Lewis’ will is under review.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is a lot of suspicion that surrounds that will,” Chronister said. As for the meat grinders that are mentioned in the documentary, he confirmed that they were not able to test them since they had been removed several days before Baskin’s property was searched. He also addressed the septic tank, which was ruled out as relevant since it had been installed years after Lewis went missing.

Chronister also said that he believes Exotic, who is serving a sentence of 22 years at the moment, is not involved with Lewis’ disappearance, so they will not be interviewing him as part of the renewed investigation.

Chronister said he had watched the documentary series with his wife, calling it “interesting” and then adding “Raise your hand if you’re not a Joe Exotic fan.”

You can find the official description for Tiger King below.

“Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.