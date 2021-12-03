Netflix Series Finale Dominates Top Ten, But Benedict Cumberbatch Isn’t Far Behind

It hasn’t taken long for Lost in Space to once again find itself atop the Netflix rankings. Early Wednesday morning, the streaming service released the third and final season of the popular sci-fi series, bringing the story of the Robinson family to a close. It didn’t take long for Netflix users to jump back in and start binging the final season. Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list saw Lost in Space rise to the top on its first day available.

Lost in Space took to the number one spot from the Kevin Hart series True Story, which has been at or around the top of the list since it debuted. There’s clearly a lot of love for Lost in Space and fans are anxious to see how the series comes to an end. That said, the series wasn’t the only hit original that Netflix released this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, has been a massive hit with critics and seems like a lock to be one of this year’s major awards contender’s. After a stint in select theaters, The Power of the Dog debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, and it has already found itself all the way up at number three on Thursday’s Top 10.

You can check out a breakdown of the new Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Lost in Space

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

2. True Story

“A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.”

3. The Power of the Dog

“A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light.”

4. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

5. Selling Sunset

“The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

6. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

“Multiple generations of the Joestar family — all with the same nickname — confront supernatural villains through a series of time periods.”

7. Life

“After a small-time hustler picks the pocket of a gambling bank teller, the two men are framed and must endure each other’s presence in the same jail.”

8. School of Chocolate

“Eight pros study the art of chocolate under the tutelage of a famed chocolatier. But only one will be best in class and win the chance of a lifetime.”

9. Bruised

“Years after a humiliating defeat, an MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption when the young son she left behind comes back into her life.”

10. A Castle for Christmas

“To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle – and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.”