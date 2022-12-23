Wednesday Creators Don't Rule Out Fan-Demanded Ship

Wednesday's creators aren't ruling out the fan-demanded ship that's taken over social media. Both Al Gough and Miles Millar spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their massive Netflix hit. Enid and Wednesday's possible romance dominated conversation before the series came out. But, when the show arrived, a lot of viewers were dismayed to realize that the two characters would just be friends in Season 1. However, the creative team isn't closing their minds to the idea. (In their comments, they also say they aren't going to be swayed by the fans too much, so take that into consideration as well!) For all intents and purposes, Enid and Wednesday could be the endgame plan for a romantic pairing. But, at the moment, the showrunners would like the fans to focus on the friendship between the two girls and their classmates at Nevermore. If the OTP is meant to be, then it will happen in due time. Here's what Millar had to say about the idea.

"As Al said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We're not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it's an organic journey. We have a roadmap, and we'd like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions," Millar shared. "So, we're open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we're not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it's just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show."

What Is Wednesday About?

Here's how Netflix describes Wednesday: "A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Jena Ortega (Scream) stars alongside a cast including Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

