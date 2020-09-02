Netflix's Criminal Season 2 Trailer Released, Kit Harington Joins Cast

The UK anthology series Criminal is returning to Netflix later this month and will featuring an exciting new line-up of actors. The show's first season featured big names like David Tennant and Hayley Atwell, and the upcoming season is set to feature Game of Thrones star, Kit Harington. The actor known for playing Jon Snow is joined by Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), and Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory). You can check out the trailer in the video above.

"Four new cases, four new suspects, one room that changes everything," Netflix teases. It appears Harington and the rest of the newcomers are each playing one of the new suspects. You can read IMDb's description for the series below:

"A cat-and-mouse drama, which focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects... each takes place within the confines of a police interview suite."

The first season of the show consisted of 12, 45-minute episodes, with three episodes each spread across four countries -- France, Spain, Germany, and the UK. The episodes took place entirely within the confines of a police interrogation room and took a unique approach of having the country-specific episodes feature writers, directors, and actors from those countries. Episodes were also produced in the country's native language. Tennant and Atwell appeared in the UK episodes alongside Clare-Hope Ashitey and Youssef Kerkour.

As for Harington, the actor will be seen soon in Marvel's Eternals as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight. The cast includes also includes Harington's Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris. They'll be joined by Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

For a complete breakdown of every confirmed Marvel title through 2022, check out our list of what to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when to expect it.

Are you excited to see Harington appear on Criminal? Tell us in the comments!

Criminal returns to Netflix on September 16th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.