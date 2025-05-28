10 Big Mouth Mysteries Still Unanswered After the Last Episode

All good things must come to an end, including a fan-favorite Netflix series. The animated series Big Mouth was a runaway hit for Netflix, airing eight full seasons, plus a spin-off, Human Resources, which lasted for two seasons, on the streamer. Recently, fans had to say goodbye to this beloved cast of characters as the final season of Big Mouth premiered last week. While the show did a solid job of providing the conclusion fans deserved, there are still some lingering questions revolving around this show. Likewise, there are a surprising number of unresolved plots.

Big Mouth is an animated comic-of-age story with strong sitcom elements. Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the show took an unabashed look at puberty and teenage drama. The show’s primary focus is a group of middle school teenagers as they begin puberty, starring Nick Burch (Kroll), Andrew Glauberman (John Mulaney), Jessi Glaser (Jessie Klein), and a seemingly ever-expanding cast. Fans loved seeing their open and honest conversations about the topics that society often shies away from.

Ironically, it seems the show (intentionally or not) shied away from a few points fans wanted to see resolved. Spoilers follow for Big Mouth Season 8.

1) What Was Going On With Guy Bilzerian?

Seriously, what is going on with Guy Bilzerian? By the time Season 8 rolled around, viewers were already exceptionally aware of how much this guy stunk. He’s a sketchy divorce lawyer with an endless supply of concerning quotes from his “law commercials.” He’s also the owner of “Guy Town,” a terrible husband, and an even worse father. None of this is up for debate, and frankly, nobody expected a happy ending for this character.

During the final season of Big Mouth, Guy Bilzerian dashes through his home, tearing out everything of value. It’s pretty obvious that Guy is in some sort of trouble, and while we don’t feel any sympathy for him, it’s concerning to see the house stripped bare. Guy Bilzerian is never seen again, though the house and its emptiness do come up a couple of times. Where did Guy flee to, and why? More importantly, will Jay’s family be okay? They lost the only (presumably) income they had, and worse, they possibly have nothing to their name. Will a repo company be coming to take the house away?

2) Where Is Lola’s Mom? And Who Is Her Dad?

Cookie Skumpy, Lola’s mother, is another enigma of the series. Lola mentions her mother a lot throughout 8 seasons, yet fans only have a few distorted images of the woman. Here’s what we know: she’s a negligent and abusive mother who doesn’t have any trouble leaving her teenage daughter to effectively fend for herself. Likewise, we know she has a parole officer and that she tends to follow bands around the country.

Some fans were hoping/anticipating that we would get to finally see her in the final season of the show. Several fans even theorized her potential connection to the Ponytail Killer (more on that in a moment). All of that was a bust, as Cookie Skumpy never made her appearance. We also never learned about Lola’s father. While Lola doesn’t need her parents present to be happy, it would have been nice to have these questions answered.

3) Was There More to the Ponytail Killer?

The Ponytail Killer was first introduced in Season 1, a serial killer that specifically targets people with ponytails. For a brief moment, it looked like Coach Steve was the killer, simply because of all his connections to past victims. Likewise, there have been a few jokes regarding Andrew’s potential culpability. Every appearance of The Ponytail Killer left fans with more questions and theories. Frankly, if Season 8 hadn’t revealed who The Ponytail Killer is, people probably would have rioted.

The good news is that The Ponytail Killer was officially revealed (and caught) in season eight. Skip ahead if you don’t want spoilers! Leore Paulblart, the Rabbi’s son, is to blame. Fans had previously theorized that it was him, even going so far as to posit that he needed the hair to run his dog wig business (yes, really). Well, it seems like the fans were pretty spot-on about this one, so why does it feel unfinished? It feels like there needed to be more to this mystery, either a deeper motive, a copycat killer, or a partner. Something still feels off.

4) Why Was Judd So Obsessed With His Supplier And Her Son?

Judd Birch is the eldest son of the Birch family, and he’s probably most famous for his dark humor and attitude. He clearly enjoys disobeying his loving and supportive parents, and overall doesn’t seem to have much concern for others. With one notable exception. During season seven, Nick and Andrew follow Judd to his dealer’s house. However, nothing goes according to plan, as Judd is seen happily playing with a little child out in the yard.

The moment brought Nick’s jealousy to the forefront, but it also raised a lot of questions about Judd. Starting with, why is Judd spending so much time with his dealer and her family? Does Judd have a secret child? Those questions were never answered, as Judd’s dealer and her child never appear in the final season.

5) Why Didn’t the Kids Get A Different Primary After Their Hormone Monsters?

Big Mouth‘s spin-off series introduces a plethora of new characters, from new Lovebugs and Hormone Monsters to Logic Rocks, Addiction Angels, Ambition Gremlins, and more. The show only lasted two seasons, but that was long enough to make one important point clear: Many people get a new primary Human Resource character once their Hormone Monster is done (aka: once puberty is over). Becca Lee is a new character in this series, and she is an adult with a plethora of feelings/monsters. Her primary is arguably the Lovebug (Sonya/Emmy). Conversely, her husband Barry, who also has a full set of monsters, clearly has a Depression Kitty (Cat Stevens) as his primary.

This raises an interesting question – what would later become the primaries for the leading cast of Big Mouth? Would Jessi get an Ambition Gremlin, like her mother wants? Would any of the crew get a Logic Rock? Likewise, following the introduction of the Compassion Pachyderm (Coco), it would have been nice to see her become one of the kids’ new primaries. We know that not everyone will have monsters representing their feelings, but plenty of them do, and it would have been nice to see a hint at what their adult versions would have had.

6) Where Is Montel?

Montel LeBeverly is the adorable child of Maury and Connie, aka a bundle of joy, who showed the audience exactly how a new Hormone Monster is born and raised. Montel appeared in both Big Mouth and Human Resources, and their plot took up a lot of space in the series. Starting with Maury’s pregnancy, the Hormone Monster story shifted drastically for at least two seasons, as the pair negotiated this new time in their lives. After Montel is born, the little Monster quickly grows up, and by the time the season is out, Montel is off to college (to become a Shame Wizard, of all things).

That was the end of Montel’s story. Seriously! Two plus seasons of introductions and development, only for Montel never to appear in the final season. We understand that education is not a fast process, but it would have been interesting to see Montel working alongside the Shame Wizard. Anything to let the viewers know how Montel is doing.

7) What Was Going on With Mila & Lotte?

Mila and Lotte Jansen are twins introduced early in the series. For the most part, it’s safe to agree that these two are background characters. Yet there is one very concerning point we would like answered about the twins. Are they joking, or are they cannibals? It all begins with a dark joke here and there, with the first real hint dropping in Season 3 (one of them comments on how much they would love to eat the flesh of the people attending a child wedding).

8) Did Coach Steve Get Stuck In Human Resources?

Back when Nick was still struggling to find the perfect Hormone Monster for his needs, Tyler (a younger and now fired Hormone Monster) left the doorway to Human Resources open. We all know what happened next, as Andrew, Nick, and Jessi hopped through the portal to kick off a new series of adventures. The noteworthy comment to pull from here comes from Maury, who mentions that children who stay in Human Resources become stunted in some way, emotionally or physically.

Based on Maury’s description, we have to wonder – did Coach Steve get stuck in Human Resources at one point? It would explain his sweeter and more childlike manner. We don’t have any proof one way or the other, but it would be keeping with the show to tease something but never outright say it. While we’re talking about Coach Steve, what happened next? Did he ever get to leave the diaper barge?

9) Did Gina Ever Learn About Charles Lu’s Affair With Jay?

Most viewers remember the infamous time when Jay was with Charles Lu, and by with, we mean that for a moment he was happy to be Charles’ side piece. He thought he was following in his parent’s footsteps, but it turned out that Jay needed more than physical contact to feel loved, so he ultimately broke it off. One thing we’ve been wondering about since then, did Gina ever find out that Charles cheated on her with Jay?

It’s not unreasonable to assume that Gina would learn the news. Jay let it slip to Lola, who is not known for her secret-keeping. Plus, she’d have plenty of reasons to want to verbally attack Charles (probably publicaly, knowing her). So, why did viewers never get to see this confrontation?

10) What Happened to Caitlyn & The Baby? And Has Greg Gotten His Life Together?

Jessi went through a lot in the final season but ultimately seemed to come out stable and happy. The same cannot be definitively said for her entire family, much of whom was absent this season. Jessi’s mother appeared several times (mostly to react to Jessi’s new uh, habits and boyfriend), but Jessi’s father only appeared in a couple of brief moments. His biggest cameo is a concerning one, as he’s seen bumming around Shannon’s condo. Yes, he was just hanging around his ex-wife’s place because he needed to charge his phone and grab a snack.

Now, it’s possible that Greg was just looking for an excuse to check in on his daughter (or get a cameo in the final season), but it also could be the sign of something more concerning. What if Greg is still struggling to hold a job and support his family? Worse, Caitlyn only appears once, during a musical number, and the baby is nowhere to be seen. Here’s hoping they’re okay because fans aren’t likely to know it for certain.