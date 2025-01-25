7 Shows to Watch After The Night Agent Season 2

The Night Agent has captivated audiences with its perfect blend of high-stakes espionage, political intrigue, and relentless action. Following FBI agent Peter Sutherland’s (Gabriel Basso) journey from a simple night desk operator to a key player in uncovering vast government conspiracies, the show has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits. With Season 2 now streaming (and Season 3 in active development), fans are already craving more content that captures that same mix of suspense, complex plotting, and compelling character development that made The Night Agent such a phenomenon. The good news is that many thrilling espionage series maintain that delicate balance between character development and high-stakes action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking for your next binge-watch that delivers similar thrills as The Night Agent, here are seven shows that combine sophisticated spy craft, political machinations, and intense action sequences.

Slow Horses

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Following a group of disgraced MI5 agents relegated to a bureaucratic backwater, Slow Horses transforms what seems like a dead-end department into the last line of defense against significant threats to British security. Led by Gary Oldman’s masterfully grumpy performance, these “slow horses” prove that even career-destroying mistakes can’t extinguish true talent for espionage. The series stands out through its distinctive blend of dark humor and genuine tension, turning seemingly incompetent agents into unlikely heroes, much like how Peter Sutherland evolves from a night desk operator into a crucial field agent. Beyond its wit, the show crafts complex conspiracies that reach the highest levels of government while maintaining a grounded perspective through its unlikely protagonists.

The Americans

Image courtesy of FX

The Americans transports viewers back to the Cold War, delivering an intense character study of two Soviet spies maintaining deep cover in suburban Washington D.C. The series elevates traditional spy narratives by examining the psychological toll of leading double lives, as Elizabeth and Philip Jennings (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys) juggle dangerous missions with raising an American family. Their constant struggle between loyalty to their country and personal relationships creates a different kind of tension, one that surpasses mere action sequences. The show’s exploration of how espionage affects personal relationships mirrors the complex dynamic between Peter and Rose (Luciane Buchanan), depicting the moral compromises and emotional sacrifices required in a world where trust becomes both essential and impossible.

Jack Ryan

Image courtesy of Prime Video

In Jack Ryan, John Krasinski reinvents Tom Clancy’s iconic CIA analyst for a new generation, crafting a character whose journey from desk analysis to field operations parallels Peter Sutherland’s evolution. Where Jack Ryan distinguishes itself is in its globe-trotting scope, expanding beyond domestic threats to tackle international conspiracies that span continents. The series demonstrates how analytical minds must adapt to the physical demands of fieldwork while maintaining their critical thinking skills in life-or-death situations. Its attention to geopolitical details offers a broader perspective on international espionage, complementing The Night Agent‘s more focused examination of domestic threats. Through Ryan’s eyes, viewers witness how economic warfare, cyber terrorism, and traditional spy craft intersect in today’s geopolitical landscape.

Reacher

Image courtesy of Prime Video

This adaptation of Lee Child’s bestselling novels injects fresh energy into the conspiracy thriller genre through its unique protagonist, a former military policeman (Alan Ritchson) whose imposing physical presence masks a brilliant investigative mind. While The Night Agent operates in the world of high-tech surveillance and political intrigue, Reacher strips away these modern trappings to focus on old-school detective work and strategic thinking. Each season presents a self-contained mystery that gradually reveals how local corruption connects to larger criminal enterprises. The series distinguishes itself through Reacher’s unconventional approach to investigation. He’s neither a traditional law enforcement officer nor a spy, but rather an outsider whose unique perspective and complete independence allow him to pursue justice without institutional constraints.

The Day of the Jackal

Image courtesy of Peacock

This limited series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s classic novel revolutionizes the political thriller by inverting traditional spy story structure. Rather than following agents uncovering a plot, viewers witness the meticulous planning of an assassination attempt alongside efforts to prevent it. Set in modern Europe, the narrative examines how professional killers exploit gaps between different nations’ security services. The series pulls back the curtain on how Europe’s complex web of overlapping jurisdictions creates vulnerabilities that skilled operators can exploit. Through clinical attention to detail, the show reveals how seemingly minor details – a forged passport, a misplaced phone call – cascade into devastating consequences in the world of international assassination plots.

Lupin

Image courtesy of Netflix

For those who appreciate The Night Agent‘s clever plot twists and underdog protagonist, Lupin frames the espionage genre through the lens of a master thief seeking justice. Omar Sy’s charismatic performance as a professional thief inspired by the fictional gentleman burglar Arsène Lupin drives this stylish French series that combines elaborate heists with personal vendetta. While not strictly a spy show, it shares The Night Agent‘s talent for intricate plotting and satisfying revelations. The series also depicts how a free spirit can exploit institutional blindspots to achieve justice, much like how Peter Sutherland operates outside traditional channels to uncover a conspiracy in The Night Agent.

Homeland

Image courtesy of Showtime

Homeland delivers the same high-level government conspiracy elements that make The Night Agent so compelling, but through the lens of CIA operations. Claire Danes’ portrayal of a brilliant but troubled intelligence officer anchors this series that delves deep into the complexity of modern counterterrorism operations. The show creates morally ambiguous situations where determining allies from enemies becomes increasingly difficult, much like Peter Sutherland’s journey through layers of deception. What makes Homeland particularly relevant is its exploration of how personal conviction can conflict with institutional loyalty and how the line between patriotism and paranoia often blurs in the intelligence community. Finally, just like The Night Agent, the series also shares a similar approach to building season-long arcs that challenge viewers’ assumptions about who can be trusted.