Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 Gets Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming, fourth season of Unsolved Mysteries. The series, which premiered in 2020, is a return of the OG “dark and mysterious” crime show that ran from 1987 until 2002. Unsolved Mysteries has a long history of documenting unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences, hoping that perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in the series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Fun fact: Cosgrove/Meurer also have a weekly Unsolved Mysteries podcast! You can see the trailer for their newest TV volume below.

“This is our most unique volume yet,” co-creator & executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer said in a statement. “From one of the most notorious unsolved cases of all time to all-new baffling mysteries, there’s something for everyone to solve.”

“Unsolved Mysteries continues to resonate with viewers in ways we could never have imagined, with some episodes leading to solving cases that were once thought unsolvable,” executive producer Shawn Levy added. “It is a privilege to collaborate with Terry Dunn Meurer and her team on this iconic franchise, and we are so excited to share this next installment of compelling and fascinating mysteries with viewers around the world.”

One difference baked into the premise of Unsolved Mysteries, which differentiates it from other content centering on unexplained phenomena and true crime stories is that each episode encourages viewers to do their own investigating and to reach out to the appropriate channels with any leads or tips. It was a novel idea when it launched (around the same time as the somewhat-more-murdery America’s Most Wanted, which had a similar premise), but it makes sense in the age of the internet, when Reddit routinely finds people getting together to try and crack the code on any mystery that comes their way.

“I think the goal is always to see if we can solve one of these mysteries,” Meurer told ComicBook.com back in 2022. “So I guess, if somebody’s listening and has a clue, that’s always number one. So solvability is something we look at, but I think that the bar that we always try and set for the stories that we choose is creepy. I don’t know how else to describe, because there’re crimes, there’re lots of crimes, too many crimes, and unfortunately, we get a lot of submissions about crime stories, but looking for the creepiest stories that we can find. The ones that are haunting, I guess. Creepy and haunting are the two words that I would use. That’s our bar, trying to find cases where you’re just almost on the edge of your seat, like, what’s going to happen next?”

Here’s how Netflix describes the show: “The iconic and gripping series returns featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.”

Unsolved Mysteries returns on July 31.