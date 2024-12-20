New Big Bang Theory TV Series Gets Major Creative Update

The Big Bang Theory has already spawned two spinoffs since ending its incredible run, and now it is set to receive its third. That project is still mostly under wraps, but what we do know is that it will bring back original series stars Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman to lead the series and co-creator Chuck Lorre is also at the helm. A new report from Deadline has now revealed the full creative team for the spinoff, which includes Lorre, Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady, and writer Zak Penn (The Avengers, Free Guy). All three will be co-writing the script and executive producing the series, which has yet to be officially announced by Warner Bros. TV or Max.

This will actually be Penn’s first single-camera comedy, but his extensive genre background (which includes Avengers, X-Men, and Alphas) should make him a perfect fit for a series that is expected to revolve around a comic store. That would be Stuart Bloom’s comic store, and since Sussman will be reprising his role in the new series, it is rumored that his store will be one of the show’s central elements.

That would easily explain Stuart and Denise’s involvement in the show, as Sussman’s Stuart owned the comic store and Lapkus’ Denise was the assistant manager and would go on to date Stuart as well. Fans will be interested to see what happens with the store and how Stuart and Denise move forward as a couple, but it remains to be seen how Bert will be moved into the mix.

Posehn plays the lovable Geologist Bert Kibbler in the original series, but as his title implies, he mostly interacted with the main cast at their workplace, though there is the delightful party he throws as an exception of course. Stuart and Denise were not part of that work circle, so it is likely that Bert will be a customer of the store to connect the main trio.

This untitled spinoff series is the fourth the franchise has produced after ending its 12-season run in 2019. That includes the popular prequel series Young Sheldon which closed out its run at seven seasons earlier this year. The third spinoff is just now hitting screens in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The new show takes place after Young Sheldon and stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, though as of right now, it’s not known if the series will receive a season 2 renewal.

