New Invincible Trailer Released By Amazon Studios

✖

Amazon Studios have released the official trailer for Invincible, the new, animated series based on the comic written by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman. The series, which centers on the second generation of a superhero family, is set to debut next month on the streaming service. The cast includes The Walking Dead veterans Steven Yeun and Khary Payton as well as genre staples like J.K. Simmons, Zachary Quinto, and Mark Hamill. At the same time, Kirkman's Skybound Productions is reportedly working to develop a live-action movie adaptation independent of the animated series -- but which a success here would likely make easier to sell.

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

You can see the trailer here:

Fans of The Walking Dead will likely not be too disappointed by a cast that brings back a number of Skybound favorites, including series lead Steven Yeun, who played Glenn on the AMC horror series.

The full voice cast for Invincible includes:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson)

Sandra Oh will voice Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett.

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic.

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman.

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl).

Mark Hamill will voice Art.

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve.

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate.

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode.

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell.

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster).

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Lauren Cohan as War Woman

Chad Coleman as Martian Man

Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush

Lennie James as Darkwing

Ross Marquand as The Immortal & Aquarius

Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost

The first three episodes of season one will premiere Friday, March 26th, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an action-packed season finale April 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!