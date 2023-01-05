New J.J. Abrams TV Show Adds Preacher Star Ruth Negga

Apple TV+'s adaptation of Presumed Innocent is adding an Oscar and Tony nominee. On Thursday, new reports revealed that Ruth Negga is tapped to star in the upcoming series, which is from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television. The series is based on Scott Turow's thriller of the same name, which was previously adapted into a 1990 feature film starring Harrison Ford. She is expected to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final negotiations to portray Rusty Sabich.

Negga will play Barbara Sabich, the role played by Bonnie Bedelia in the 1990 film. Barbara is an artist, gallerist, mother and wife whose life is upended when her husband, Rusty, is accused of murdering his mistress. Barbara fights to keep her family intact as she tends to her broken heart and broken marriage, and contends with her husband's highly publicized trial. Negga's filmography includes Passing, Preacher, Macbeth, and Loving. She will next be seen in Netflix's Good Grief, the directorial feature debut of Dan Levy.

What is Presumed Innocent about?

Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The TV series will be exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Kelley is adapting the novel for the small screen and is set to serve as the showrunner. He will also executive producer via David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Abrams is executive producing with Rachel Rusch Rich for Abrams' Bad Robot Productions. Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal will also serve as executive producers while Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers. Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal, is the studio on the project.

What shows does J.J. Abrams have in the works?

Abrams' Bad Robot has had an overall deal with Warner Bros. for several years now, and a number of projects developed under that deal have yet to come to fruition. These include his original sci-fi series Demimonde. There's also the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series that Abrams has been developing alongside Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, which is reportedly being shopped around to other streamers like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple after being turned down by HBO Max last year. Two of his live-action DC series, Constantine and Madame X, are also expected to be shopped elsewhere.

