King of the Hill Fans Still Want Answers: 7 Questions After the New Season

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season has become a massive success for Hulu, proving that animation enthusiasts have been dying to see the return of Arlen, Texas, for years. While the latest batch of episodes answered plenty of questions regarding what Hank, Peggy, and Bobby had been up to following the original series finale, the comeback still has some major questions that need answering. Luckily, we’re more than happy to take a walk down the list of mysteries that are still surrounding the southern US town.

Where Are Luanne And Lucky Now?

With the voice actors of Luanne and Lucky, Tom Petty and Brittany Murphy, tragically passing away before the arrival of season fourteen, their absence makes sense when it comes to the King of the Hill arrival. Still, at no point during the latest season is it ever revealed just what happened to the pair and their daughter, Gracie. Should the franchise come back for a fifteenth season, we have to wonder if we’ll get a status update on any of these characters or whether Lucky and Luanne will remain in limbo to honor the passing of their respective voice actors.

What Happened to Strickland Propane?

Throughout all thirteen original seasons of King of the Hill, Hank Hill worked under his boss Buck Strickland, at Strickland Propane. As was explained in the fourteenth season, Hank was lured from Arlen by a company in Saudi Arabia, putting in years of work before deciding to move back to America to enjoy his retirement. Even with Hank and Peggy’s return, along with Buck making a comeback on Hulu, the story of what happened to Strickland Propane and ultimately lured Hank away remains a mystery. Is the company still in operation? Will Hank maybe get tired of retirement and return to his alma mater?

Where Are More of Bobby’s School Friends?

While King of the Hill’s grand return focused on Bobby, Joseph, Connie, and Chane, there were still some notable characters from the original class missing from the mundane adventures. Characters like Clark Peters, Stuart Dooley, and more were nowhere to be seen, leaving many to wonder what they’ve been up to since the original series finale. Hopefully, we’ll see these characters make a comeback down the line, as there is sure to be plenty of material to mine with Bobby’s aged-up classmates.

Does Bobby Know About Joseph’s Real Dad?

For quite some time, the running joke of Joseph’s real father being John Redcorn being an open secret has been one of King of the Hill’s best. Since Dale Gribble has yet to figure out the truth, the fourteenth season still kept this bit under wraps. While it’s heavily implied that Bobby knows the truth at this point, hinting that Joseph and John should spend more time together, we still haven’t gotten outright confirmation at this point. Most Arlen residents know the truth at this point, but now that Bobby is an adult, saying it out loud and telling Joseph might be worth a future storyline.

Who’s Still Alive of The Older Characters?

Much like Bobby’s classmates, there are still some big King of the Hill characters whose statuses remain unknown. Tilly Garrison, for example, could still be alive and kicking at the age of 81, as Hank’s mother didn’t make an appearance in season fourteen. Tilly’s husband, Chuck, could also be alive in the background. While the recent revival did confirm that Kahn’s mother had passed, some older characters could still make an appearance in a potential fifteenth season.

Where is Boomhauer’s Girlfriend?

While Dale and Bill remained quite the same as how they were in the original King of the Hill, Boomhauer had quite the wild new element introduced to his life. The hard-to-understand animated character went from ladies’ man to having a girlfriend, looking after her son in a fatherly role. Luke Jr. hangs around Boomhauer for several episodes of season fourteen, but we never see Luke’s mother make an appearance outside of the intro. Having this mystery unveiled in future seasons would put some major fan questions to bed.

Will Bill Ever Stop Being Depressing?

This is probably an easy enough question to answer right this moment. Despite Bill making headway with forging romantic relationships in the past and finding friends in a barbershop, Dauterive seemingly will never tackle his depression in a way that sticks. When Hank and Peggy leave for Saudi Arabia, Bill falls into a spiral wherein he is homebound, grows an unkempt beard, and puts on serious weight. Bill’s status has long been a running joke in the series and it feels like, only when King of the Hill truly ends, will we see Bill get his happy ending and even then, it’s far from assured.