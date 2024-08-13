A flock of new releases are headed to Netflix. After announcing fall premiere dates for the video game-based animated series Arcane season 2 and the new anime series Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, the streamer has set its Kids & Family fall slate of new and returning series and films. Titles new for August 2024 include the just-released Gabby’s Dollhouse season 10, the Cocomelon special CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical, and Migration, the Illumination animated comedy that flew into theaters last Christmas.

In October, Netflix will premiere the Halloween special The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist, kids’ animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2, and the new preschool series Mighty MonsterWheelies, which reimagines the classic Universal Monsters as half-monster, half-truck vehicle heroes in the city of Motorvania.

November brings the original animated movie Spellbound, new series Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, the return of Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi in Wonderoos season 2, and the U.S. premiere of Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4. Finally, in December, Netflix will drop new episodes of The Creature Cases Chapter 4, the first season of Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld, and the seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince, plus the Bill Nighy and Brian Cox-starring animated holiday movie That Christmas.

Below is the full list of kids’ movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this fall.

Netflix Preschool: Fall 2024

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 (Available Now)

CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical (August 19)

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 (September 9)

Mighty MonsterWheelies (October 14)

Wonderoos: Season 2 (November 18)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 (December 2)

Netflix Kids: Fall 2024

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (October 3)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 (October 17)

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (November 1)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Part 4 (November 22)

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 (December 19)

Our Oceans (Fall 2024)

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (Winter 2024)

Netflix Family Films: Fall and Winter 2024

Migration (August 19)

Spellbound (November 22)

That Christmas (December 6)