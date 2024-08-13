The Dragon Prince Season 7 Reveals Release Date with New Trailer

Are you ready to check out the next era of The Dragon Prince? If so, you are in for a treat this winter. The hit Netflix original has been hard at work on season seven, and now, we have learned when its episodes will go live. The Dragon Prince season seven will premiere on December 19, and we have been given a first look at the much-anticipated comeback.

As you can see below, What’s On Netflix shared a peek at The Dragon Prince ahead of its debut this winter. We can see a number of our faves here including Prince Callum, Zym, and more. This new season is set to bring the show’s current saga to a close. At this time, Netflix has got given a go-ahead for seasons beyond seven, but The Dragon Prince fandom is not giving up on the show. After all, its team recently said it had more plans in mind for the fantasy drama.

Last month, The Dragon Prince team took to San Diego Comic-Con, and it was there the crew shared its vision for the original. Currently, the anime-inspired series has six seasons under thumb with a seventh now months out. According to co-creator Aaron Ehasz, there are three ideas banked for extra seasons. These three additional seasons would constitute another saga beyond the Mystery of Aaravos. Of course, there is no word on whether these seasons could come to life. Either through screen or print, fans of The Dragon Prince would love to see the team’s vision play out in full. So to show your support, be sure to check out The Dragon Prince season seven when it drops in December.

Want to know more about the Netflix original? No sweat! You can check out The Dragon Prince seasons one through six on Netflix right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“WAR IS COMING . . . Four full moons past, humans crossed into the magical lands of Xadia and committed an unspeakable crime: They destroyed the only egg of the Dragon King and Queen. Now a young Moonshadow elf assassin has been sent on her first mission; she will make the humans pay for their heinous act. But before she can complete her task, she and two human princes make an astonishing discovery . . . a discovery that could change everything. And so the three reluctant allies set off in a desperate attempt to stop the coming war. Their journey won’t be easy, but the trio soon learns that the most serious threat to their quest can’t be fought with magic or physical strength. Can these young heroes overcome the longstanding hatred between humans and elves, and restore peace to their world?”

