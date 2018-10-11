Funko’s New ‘Stranger Things’ Lineup Covers Everything From Pops to Christmas Ornaments

We won’t see a third season of Stranger Things on Netflix until 2019, but new Stranger Things Funko Pop figures are coming at you like an Upside Down monster that will stop at nothing to steal all of the money in your wallet.

In fact, Funko went way beyond Pop figures in this wave. There are Pop TV Moments figures of Eleven vs the Demogorgon and Steve vs Demodog, as well as Vynl and 5 Star figures to collect. They even made a SuperCute Plush of the Mind Flayer / shadow monster that’s super weird.

Funko’s Stranger Things lineup also includes a range of Christmas ornaments that feature “Dustin with his trusty backpack, Mike and his walkie talkie, Will carrying a backpack filled with supplies, Lucas with his binoculars and army fatigue headband, Eleven in her power stance with bloody nose, Steve armed with a vicious-looking bat, Hopper with his donut and coffee, and the Demogorgon in all his terrifying glory”.

At the time of writing, the Stranger Things Funko items listed above were not available to pre-order, but they should be available via this link by the end of the day today October 11th.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Pop figure of Dustin in his hockey gear and Eleven, Steve Harrington and the Demogorgon as a three-pack exclusive at Hot Topic. Finally, a 10-inch Demogorgon will be available exclusively at Target. All of these releases should arrive in their respective stores sometime this Fall.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is currently in the midst of a very rare buy one, get one 50% off sale on their Funko Pop collection. We’re not talking about clearance-level Pop figures here. We’re talking about a collection of over 3000 figures that includes the hottest pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.