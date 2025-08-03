New Streaming Crime Drama Has a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

A new crime drama that originated on BritBox has earned a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, which stars Rose Ayling-Ellis, tells the story of Alison Woods (Ayling-Ellis), a deaf caterer, who works to try to support not only herself, but also her mother. She is given the offer of a lifetime when she is asked by the police to lip-read conversations with dangerous criminals. It’s a task that ultimately leads to Alison falling for one of the suspects, but despite her feelings, she won’t allow that to pull her off of the investigation. The series, Code of Silence, has earned the ultra-rare 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although fans seem to be mixed with the series earning a 68% rating on the Popcornmeter.

Created by Catherine Moulton, Code of Silence originally debuted on the streaming service BritBox in July for US and Canadian audiences. The first season currently consists of six episodes. While the entire series has already been released by ITV in the UK, the series is only now streaming for US and Canadian audiences. The first two episodes of Code of Silence debuted on BritBox on July 24th, with new episodes expected to be released weekly, every Thursday, on the streaming service. The series is also available in American Sign Language, a huge win for the series that offers a positive representation of the deaf community. It’s also available in British Sign Language thanks to ITV.

Code of Silence has already been renewed for a second season by ITV, with development already said to be underway on the upcoming season. As it stands, production is expected to kick off next year, but it’s unclear exactly when that’ll happened. The first season of Code of Silence has been hailed as more than the typical crime drama, one that does a fantastic job of offering an excellent depiction of deaf representation on the small screen.

Starring in the series alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis are Charlotte Ritchie, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Andrew Buchan, Dedun Omole, Kieron Moore, Joe Absolom, Beth Goddard, Fifi Garfield, and Rolf Choutan. The series isn’t simply a crime of the week crime drama, rather Code of Silence successfully makes use of its six episodes to observe a criminal gang who are plotting a jewelry heist. The show uses Alison’s skills to observe the gang in public, allowing her to read lips and help to unravel the plot, and ultimately go undercover to try and dismantle the operation herself.

Code of Silence aired on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK with the series originally premiering on May 18th, with its full season available to stream on ITVX. While the show debuted its first two episodes on BritBox on July 24th, with its season finale slated to hit the streaming platform on August 21st. Unfortunately, stateside, fans are only available to stream the series on BritBox. The streaming service BritBox is also the home to titles including Archie, After the Flood, The Bay, Blue Lights, Outrageous, Sister Boniface Mysteries, The Beast Must Die, and Beyond Paradise. New subscribers can get a 7-day free trial of BritBox now, with the service priced at $8.99 a month after the trial, or $89.99 annually for those that prefer to pay for an entire year.