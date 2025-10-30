Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (October 31st)

Halloween is finally upon us! Friday night will bring trick-or-treating and all sorts of festivities to neighborhoods around the country, but the spooky holiday isn’t the only reason to be excited about the weekend ahead. Saturday is the start of a new month, and that means all of the biggest streaming services are going to drop massive new waves of movies and TV shows for subscribers to check out.
Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Tubi all have rosters of new additions arriving on Saturday, creating something of an enormous weekend for streaming users. Hundred of titles are being added to those services on November 1st, including hits like Jurassic Park and Back to the Future.
Below, you can check out the complete list of this weekend’s streaming additions.
Friday, October 31st
NETFLIX
Bad Influencer (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Breathless: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)
Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)
Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
HULU
Great Expectations (1998)
Last Seen Alive
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Roll Bounce
Unstoppable (2010)
Whip It
PRIME VIDEO
Tremembé (2025)
Dime tu nombre (2025)
The Woman In The Yard (2025)
Saturday, November 1st
NETFLIX
A Very Vintage Christmas
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Baby Driver
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Broadchurch: Season 1
Broadchurch: Season 2
Broadchurch: Season 3
Charlie’s Angels
Crazy Rich Asians
Dear Santa
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Elvis
Frances Ha
Game Night
Happy Christmas
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
I Know What You Did Last Summer
In the Heights
Isn’t It Romantic
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Mercy
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Life of the Party
The Little Things
Merry Liddle Christmas
The Nun II
Ocean’s 8
Paddington 2
The Patriot
Ready Player One
Tenet
This Is the End
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
The Way Back
Wonka
DISNEY+
CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)
Joy to the World
HBO MAX
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
A United Kingdom
A Woman’s Face
Alex Cross (2012)
Backfire
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Betrayed (1954)
Brick Mansions
Crime Wave
Dangerous Liaisons
Deception (1946)
Desperate
Destination Tokyo
Dillinger
Each Dawn I Die
Elf
Four Christmases
Happy Feet
Hellboy (2004)
House of 1000 Corpses
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Invisible Stripes
Johnny Angel
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Monster-In-Law
Murder, My Sweet
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Nocturne
Norm of the North
Objective, Burma!
Out of the Fog
Out of the Past
Puss In Boots
Red Light
Red Riding Hood
Roadblock
Screaming Eagles
Sucker Punch
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Devil’s Rejects
The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut
The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)
The Locket
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Polar Express
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy
The Roaring Twenties
The Set-Up
The Town
The Unsuspected
The Wolfman
The Women (1939)
They Live by Night
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Woman Is Dangerous
Where Danger Lives
Peacock
2 Fast 2 Furious
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Arsenal
Bad Moms
Bangkok Dangerous
The Best Man Holiday
Bring It On
Captain Underpants
City of Angels
The Croods
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Dilemma
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Drive Angry 3D
Dunkirk
Dying of The Light
Eragon
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fast & Furious
The Fast And The Furious
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Flinstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Frozen Ground
Girls Trip
The Greatest Showman
Honeymoon In Vegas
Identity Thief
The Intern
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kick-Ass
Knowing
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love Actually
A Madea Christmas
Major Payne
Marmaduke
Matilda
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Men in Black: International
Midway (1976)
Minions
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
Nanny McPhee
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paddington
Primal
Richie Rich
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Rise of The Guardians
Role Models
The Rundown
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Straight Outta Compton
Tooth Fairy
The Trust
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
Walking Tall
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Zero Dark Thirty
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
HULU
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
13 Going On 30
13 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
Bad Tidings
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Bee Season
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
The Best Man Holiday
Casino
The Collective
The Color Purple (2023)
Deck the Halls
Downhill (2020)
Epic (2013)
Eragon
Ever After
The Family Stone
Good Luck Chuck
Happy Christmas
The Heist Before Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The International
The Interview (2014)
It Could Happen to You
The Jane Austen Book Club
Jingle All The Way
Julie & Julia
The Juror (1996)
Joy to the World (2025)
Just Getting Started
The Last Duel
Last Holiday
Love Actually
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Neighbors
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
The Princess Bride
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Season of the Witch
The Sound Of Music (1965)
Tigerland
Wish Upon
PARAMOUNT+
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
21 Jump Street
40 Days and 40 Nights
48 Hrs.
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Alfie (2004)
All I Want For Christmas
American Beauty
American Made
An Officer and a Gentleman
Another 48 Hrs.
Assassin Club
Big Daddy
Big Night
Blades of Glory
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Catch Me If You Can
Chinatown
Chocolat
Cujo
Days of Thunder
Dean
Deck The Halls
Defiance
Dinner For Schmucks
Doubt
Dreamgirls
Enemy at the Gates
Faster
Fatman
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight
Friendsgiving
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Gasoline Alley
Geostorm
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost
Hamburger Hill
Happy Christmas
Home For The Holidays
I Love You, Man
Indecent Proposal
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Instant Family
Jersey Girl
Joe Dirt
Juice
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Last Holiday (2006)
Leaving Las Vegas
Love, Rosie
Loving
Mansfield Park (1999)
Morning Glory
Mousehunt
No Strings Attached
Noah (2014)
Old School
Only the Brave
Pain & Gain
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pretty In Pink
Punch-Drunk Love
Rango
Reindeer Games
Rescue Dawn
Revolutionary Road
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Scrooge (1970)
Scrooged
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
She’s Out of My League
Sherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Starship Troopers
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Superstar
Surviving Christmas
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Cut
The Darkest Hour
The Duchess
The Fighting Temptations
The Godfather (1972)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
The Godfather Part II (1974)
The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Perfect Score
The Score
The Terminal
The Terminator (1984)
The Usual Suspects
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Total Recall (1990)
Trading Places
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Urban Cowboy
Valkyrie
Varsity Blues
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
We Were Soldiers
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
The Cut
PRIME VIDEO
A Beautiful Mind
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Annie Hall
Arthur Christmas
Be Cool (2005)
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Bones and All
Chicago (2003)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Delta Force (1986)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Double Indemnity
Entourage (2015)
Flamin’ Hot
Good Will Hunting
Hanna
Hannah And Her Sisters
Happy Gilmore
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hot Pursuit
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
In the Heat of the Night
Jet Li’s Fearless
Larry Crowne
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legend (1986)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Missing In Action
Overboard (2018)
Rear Window
Rob Roy
Scrooged
Species
Species II
Species III
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Break-Up (2006)
The Cutting Edge
The Great Outdoors
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
This Christmas
Till
Uncle Buck
Vertigo
Wargames
King & Conqueror (2025)
TUBI
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
20th Century Women
2012
The 4400
61st Street
Above Suspicion
After Yang
Aftersun
All About the Benjamins
American Honey
American Made
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Barely Lethal
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Bike Heist
Black Christmas
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers
Body Cam
Borderline
Brightburn
Broken City
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Casino
Children’s Hospital
Child’s Play (1988)
Cleaner
Coach Carter
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Daddy’s Home
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Dead & Buried
Dead Like Me
Death Wish (2018)
Deep Blue Sea
Dennis the Menace
Dinner for Schmucks
Dream Scenario
Dreamgirls
The Edge
Equals
Exposure
Face/Off
Fallen
Fat Albert
First Cow
First Reformed
Free Fire
Friday
Friday After Next
G-Force
The Gentlemen
Ghost Ship
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Gladiator
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
A Good Person
The Hateful Eight
Heartbreak Ridge
Heist
Hellboy (2019)
High Life
The Honeymooners
Hot Summer Nights
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Hotel for Dogs
House of Wax (2005)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
The Hughleys
Hustle & Flow
In Fabric
In Too Deep
Jack the Giant Slayer
Jason X
Jingle All the Way
Landscape With Invisible Hand
Legion
Like a Boss
Locke
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys
Lost Boys: The Tribe
Maid in Manhattan
Mid90s
Minari
Misery
Money Talks (1997)
Money Talks (2010)
Morris From America
A Most Violent Year
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Never Goin’ Back
New Jack City
Next Friday
Night School
No Country for Old Men
Norbit
Obvious Child
On a Wing and a Prayer
One Night in Miami
Pale Rider
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Perfect Holiday
The Price We Pay
Pride & Glory
Priscilla
The Protege
The Punisher (2004)
The Punisher: War Zone
Rango
Red Rocket
Riddick
Robin Hood (1991)
Roll Bounce
Roots (1977)
Roots (2016)
The Rover
A Royal Affair
RV (2006)
Samaraitan
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
The Sea of Trees
Seraphim Falls
Shazam! (2019)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Shining (1996)
Shooter
Showing Up
Shrek Forever After
Silverado
Sisu
Skit
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2
The Smurfs: The Lost Village
Snitch
Snow Dogs
The Souvenir: Part II
Space Jam
The Spectacular Now
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Stars at Noon
Stealth
Stomp the Yard
Sugar
Super 8
Swiss Army Man
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Terrifier 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Thing (2011)
Think Like a Man
Thirteen Ghosts
This Christmas
Titanic
Trap (2024)
Trapped (2002)
Trick ‘R Treat
True Grit (2010)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Under the Silver Lake
Varsity Blues
The Walk
The Water Horse
Waves
Whatever Works
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
White Boy Rick
Wolf
Wyatt Earp
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
You Got Served
Zola
Sunday, November 2nd
NETFLIX
King Richard
The Outfit
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man – Season Finale
HBO MAX
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)
Past Lives (A24)
Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)
I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)