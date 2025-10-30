Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (October 31st)

Halloween is finally upon us! Friday night will bring trick-or-treating and all sorts of festivities to neighborhoods around the country, but the spooky holiday isn’t the only reason to be excited about the weekend ahead. Saturday is the start of a new month, and that means all of the biggest streaming services are going to drop massive new waves of movies and TV shows for subscribers to check out.

Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Tubi all have rosters of new additions arriving on Saturday, creating something of an enormous weekend for streaming users. Hundred of titles are being added to those services on November 1st, including hits like Jurassic Park and Back to the Future.

Below, you can check out the complete list of this weekend’s streaming additions.

Friday, October 31st

NETFLIX

Bad Influencer (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Breathless: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)

Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)

Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

HULU

Great Expectations (1998)

Last Seen Alive

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Roll Bounce

Unstoppable (2010)

Whip It

PRIME VIDEO

Tremembé (2025)

Dime tu nombre (2025)

The Woman In The Yard (2025)

Saturday, November 1st

NETFLIX

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

DISNEY+

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

Joy to the World

HBO MAX

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

A United Kingdom

A Woman’s Face

Alex Cross (2012)

Backfire

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Betrayed (1954)

Brick Mansions

Crime Wave

Dangerous Liaisons

Deception (1946)

Desperate

Destination Tokyo

Dillinger

Each Dawn I Die

Elf

Four Christmases

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

House of 1000 Corpses

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Invisible Stripes

Johnny Angel

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Monster-In-Law

Murder, My Sweet

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Nocturne

Norm of the North

Objective, Burma!

Out of the Fog

Out of the Past

Puss In Boots

Red Light

Red Riding Hood

Roadblock

Screaming Eagles

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Devil’s Rejects

The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut

The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)

The Locket

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Polar Express

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy

The Roaring Twenties

The Set-Up

The Town

The Unsuspected

The Wolfman

The Women (1939)

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Woman Is Dangerous

Where Danger Lives

Peacock

2 Fast 2 Furious

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Arsenal

Bad Moms

Bangkok Dangerous

The Best Man Holiday

Bring It On

Captain Underpants

City of Angels

The Croods

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Dilemma

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Drive Angry 3D

Dunkirk

Dying of The Light

Eragon

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fast & Furious

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Flinstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Frozen Ground

Girls Trip

The Greatest Showman

Honeymoon In Vegas

Identity Thief

The Intern

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kick-Ass

Knowing

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love Actually

A Madea Christmas

Major Payne

Marmaduke

Matilda

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Midway (1976)

Minions

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

Nanny McPhee

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paddington

Primal

Richie Rich

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Rise of The Guardians

Role Models

The Rundown

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Straight Outta Compton

Tooth Fairy

The Trust

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

Walking Tall

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Zero Dark Thirty

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

HULU

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5

13 Going On 30

13 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

Bad Tidings

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Bee Season

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

The Best Man Holiday

Casino

The Collective

The Color Purple (2023)

Deck the Halls

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon

Ever After

The Family Stone

Good Luck Chuck

Happy Christmas

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The International

The Interview (2014)

It Could Happen to You

The Jane Austen Book Club

Jingle All The Way

Julie & Julia

The Juror (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started

The Last Duel

Last Holiday

Love Actually

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

The Princess Bride

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Season of the Witch

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland

Wish Upon

PARAMOUNT+

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

21 Jump Street

40 Days and 40 Nights

48 Hrs.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

American Beauty

American Made

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Assassin Club

Big Daddy

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Chocolat

Cujo

Days of Thunder

Dean

Deck The Halls

Defiance

Dinner For Schmucks

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Faster

Fatman

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight

Friendsgiving

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gasoline Alley

Geostorm

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Home For The Holidays

I Love You, Man

Indecent Proposal

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Instant Family

Jersey Girl

Joe Dirt

Juice

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Holiday (2006)

Leaving Las Vegas

Love, Rosie

Loving

Mansfield Park (1999)

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

No Strings Attached

Noah (2014)

Old School

Only the Brave

Pain & Gain

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pretty In Pink

Punch-Drunk Love

Rango

Reindeer Games

Rescue Dawn

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Scrooge (1970)

Scrooged

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

She’s Out of My League

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Starship Troopers

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Superstar

Surviving Christmas

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Cut

The Darkest Hour

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Perfect Score

The Score

The Terminal

The Terminator (1984)

The Usual Suspects

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Places

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Urban Cowboy

Valkyrie

Varsity Blues

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

We Were Soldiers

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

PRIME VIDEO

A Beautiful Mind

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Dogs Go To Heaven

Annie Hall

Arthur Christmas

Be Cool (2005)

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bones and All

Chicago (2003)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Delta Force (1986)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Double Indemnity

Entourage (2015)

Flamin’ Hot

Good Will Hunting

Hanna

Hannah And Her Sisters

Happy Gilmore

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hot Pursuit

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

In the Heat of the Night

Jet Li’s Fearless

Larry Crowne

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legend (1986)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Missing In Action

Overboard (2018)

Rear Window

Rob Roy

Scrooged

Species

Species II

Species III

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cutting Edge

The Great Outdoors

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

This Christmas

Till

Uncle Buck

Vertigo

Wargames

King & Conqueror (2025)

TUBI

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

20th Century Women

2012

The 4400

61st Street

Above Suspicion

After Yang

Aftersun

All About the Benjamins

American Honey

American Made

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Barely Lethal

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Bike Heist

Black Christmas

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers

Body Cam

Borderline

Brightburn

Broken City

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Casino

Children’s Hospital

Child’s Play (1988)

Cleaner

Coach Carter

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Daddy’s Home

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Dead & Buried

Dead Like Me

Death Wish (2018)

Deep Blue Sea

Dennis the Menace

Dinner for Schmucks

Dream Scenario

Dreamgirls

The Edge

Equals

Exposure

Face/Off

Fallen

Fat Albert

First Cow

First Reformed

Free Fire

Friday

Friday After Next

G-Force

The Gentlemen

Ghost Ship

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gladiator

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

A Good Person

The Hateful Eight

Heartbreak Ridge

Heist

Hellboy (2019)

High Life

The Honeymooners

Hot Summer Nights

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Hotel for Dogs

House of Wax (2005)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

The Hughleys

Hustle & Flow

In Fabric

In Too Deep

Jack the Giant Slayer

Jason X

Jingle All the Way

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Legion

Like a Boss

Locke

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys

Lost Boys: The Tribe

Maid in Manhattan

Mid90s

Minari

Misery

Money Talks (1997)

Money Talks (2010)

Morris From America

A Most Violent Year

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Never Goin’ Back

New Jack City

Next Friday

Night School

No Country for Old Men

Norbit

Obvious Child

On a Wing and a Prayer

One Night in Miami

Pale Rider

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Perfect Holiday

The Price We Pay

Pride & Glory

Priscilla

The Protege

The Punisher (2004)

The Punisher: War Zone

Rango

Red Rocket

Riddick

Robin Hood (1991)

Roll Bounce

Roots (1977)

Roots (2016)

The Rover

A Royal Affair

RV (2006)

Samaraitan

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

The Sea of Trees

Seraphim Falls

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Shining (1996)

Shooter

Showing Up

Shrek Forever After

Silverado

Sisu

Skit

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs: The Lost Village

Snitch

Snow Dogs

The Souvenir: Part II

Space Jam

The Spectacular Now

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Stars at Noon

Stealth

Stomp the Yard

Sugar

Super 8

Swiss Army Man

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Terrifier 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Thing (2011)

Think Like a Man

Thirteen Ghosts

This Christmas

Titanic

Trap (2024)

Trapped (2002)

Trick ‘R Treat

True Grit (2010)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Under the Silver Lake

Varsity Blues

The Walk

The Water Horse

Waves

Whatever Works

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

White Boy Rick

Wolf

Wyatt Earp

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

You Got Served

Zola

Sunday, November 2nd

NETFLIX

King Richard

The Outfit

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man – Season Finale

HBO MAX

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)

Past Lives (A24)

Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)

I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)