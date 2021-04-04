Nickelodeon Celebrates Danny Phantom's 17th Anniversary
Danny Phantom premiered 17 years ago today and Nickelodeon is in the mood to celebrate. The hit series followed the adventures of Danny Fenton and his ghost hunting family. With the help of his friends Sam and Tucker, they help keep the community of Amity Park safe from the specters that sneak out of the Ghost Zone. Nick enlisted Butch Hartman of The Fairly Oddparents to make the series. Doing a superhero cartoon wasn’t exactly new, but fans still remember Danny’s adventures all these years later. If you’re wanting to get some of that Danny Phantom fix, you can boot up Paramount+ and stream the entire thing there. Check out the title sequence and that awesome theme song down below:
17 years with our favorite ghost boy, Danny Phantom. Now streaming on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/sC4U7pdHAI— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 3, 2021
Series creator Butch Hartman described his feelings after leaving Nickelodeon previously. He really did enjoy it there, but it was time for a change.
"I never had a job this long at one place," he explained. "A lot of you are probably very young. You're probably not even 20 years old yet, and just to imagine being at one job for 20 years is probably a little hard to imagine but when you get to be my age and you've had a career as long as I have it can be pretty interesting to be at a job at one studio for so long, and I must tell you I've had the time of my life at Nickelodeon. I've never been disappointed. I've never been let down. I've been treated extremely well by everybody there. This is not a video to diss on Nickelodeon or to trash them or anything because they've just been fantastic."
Do you love Danny Phantom? Let us know down in the comments!
Oohhhh I always loved Danny Phantom! https://t.co/l67nBUcCz3— Oldworldromance (@Oldworldromanc1) April 3, 2021
keep reminders like this to yourselves. I feel ancient. https://t.co/PT7dMziFgu— dom gamiero (@domgamiero) April 3, 2021
#DannyPhantom celebrates 17 Years!! Love watching this growing up and hearing the theme song brings back memories!! https://t.co/GVd3UQwyUq— Chad Miller (@AllenRocks7) April 3, 2021
Furthermore proof that @paramountplus is better than @netflix. #ParamountPlus https://t.co/Ao0QCZ1MtX— David Becker (@iBeckTech) April 3, 2021
I’m still in love with him https://t.co/CS4UZKdUa5— Brittany ☀️ (@itsbrittcasey) April 3, 2021
omg my first boyfriend https://t.co/IhSvDlHifA— lexy ミ☆🦋 (@lmllexy) April 3, 2021
Spin off please pic.twitter.com/q7WzHaPeSf— Pete’s Bakery (@folklore123456) April 3, 2021