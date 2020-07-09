Nickelodeon Renews It's Pony For A Second Season

✖

Nickelodeon is dominating children's television these days, and they look to continue that trend going forward. That's why they've renewed a crucial part of their popular lineup, which happens to be It's Pony. It's Pony is one of the top three animated series with children 2 to 11 across all of television, and it's only trailing two other Nickelodeon shows in The Loud House and the enduring powerhouse that is SpongeBob SquarePants. The premiere episode of It's Pony was Nickelodeon's highest-rated animated launch with children 2 to 11 since 2018, and it looks to build on that early success in season 2. No word yet on when season 2 will launch, but you can get a sneak peek at the new season in the images below.

“The overwhelming reaction to the first season of It’s Pony has been phenomenal, and fans have been champing at the bit for a second season,” said Nina Hahn, Senior Vice President of Development and Production, Nickelodeon. “We are thrilled to greenlight season two of a show where no matter what happens, everything is better when Annie and Pony are together.”

For those unfamiliar with the show, it centers around a young girl named Annie and her best friend, who happens to be a pony. Pony is a handful though, and his impulsive and carefree nature gets them into all sorts of adventures. Regardless of where they are or what they're doing, it's always clear that Pony would do anything for Annie, and she would do the same for Pony.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

The cast from season 1 is set to return to voice their roles in season 2, and you can get a preview of the upcoming season with the official description below.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

"In season two of It’s Pony, Annie and her ever-loving, ever-funny Pony take their city by storm. Whether they are crashing a comic convention or battling a swarm of revenge-seeking flies, Annie and Pony’s adventures test the limits of their friendship like never before. Pony’s unpredictability may be a lot to handle, but Annie wouldn’t have it any other way. Throughout everyday life and extraordinary shenanigans, Annie’s life is better with Pony around.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

The series stars Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time) as Annie, an optimistic and determined farm girl living in the city with her family and best friend Pony; Josh Zuckerman (Strange Angel) as Pony, who is naïve and impulsive, but loves Annie more than anything; Abe Benrubi (E.R.) as Dad, who treats Pony as a nuisance, but recognizes the special bond he shares with Annie; and India de Beaufort (All Hail King Julien) as Mom, who loves Annie and Pony’s relationship and always has a new prank in the works. Created by Ant Blades, It’s Pony is inspired by a short from Nickelodeon’s 2015 International Animated Shorts Program."

Are you excited for more It's Pony? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.