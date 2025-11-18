One Major Stranger Things Season 5 Theory Seemingly Debunked By Accidental Spoiler

A major Stranger Things theory might have already been debunked as a mystery concerning the upcoming season’s episode titles may have just been solved. The Duffer brothers’ revolutionary sci-fi series, Stranger Things, will be concluding with its fifth and final season in the coming weeks, and anticipation is incredibly high for the show’s final chapters. The reveal of Stranger Things season 5’s episode titles a year ago raised anticipation even further, and spurred some huge fan theories, but one has seemingly just been debunked ahead of the season premiere.

The title for Stranger Things season 5, episode 4, is “Sorcerer,” which opened a discussion about who the mysterious sorcerer could be. Some theorized it could have been Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who will have a pivotal role in Stranger Things season 5, as his connection to Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Upside Down will finally be revealed. However, as part of a new easter egg quiz available on Google, you can generate a result that names Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as “The Sorcerer,” which implies she may be the titular character from episode 4, not Will.

Why We Thought Will Byers Was Stranger Things Season 5’s Sorcerer

Will Byers might have taken a backseat in Stranger Things’ most recent stories, but he’s expected to come back to the fore in season 5. The opening five minutes of Stranger Things season 5 takes us back to 1983 to reveal more about Will’s original adventure in the Upside Down — including that he was found and infected by Vecna, starting the chain of events that led to some of the series’ most dramatic moments. Vecna is expected to be after Will to complete his mysterious plan in season 5, which means Will will be a prominent figure.

This may have led to misconceptions about Will’s actual importance in the upcoming season. Where we thought episode 4, “Sorcerer,” might have been a Will-centric episode, the new quiz result seems to suggest this will actually be an episode instead focusing on Eleven. Eleven being the sorcerer makes sense, given her psychic abilities and connection to the Upside Down and Vecna. Even so, it would have been a great full-circle moment for Will to be revealed to be the sorcerer, and it would have made a lot of sense.

It’s long been established that Will’s Dungeons & Dragons identity is Will the Wise, who is a cleric, a character with access to divine magic. This alter ego has been alluded to several times in Stranger Things’ history, and is again in season 5’s opening scene, which shows a drawing of Will the Wise pinned in Castle Byers. It’s inevitable that Will will be getting more attention in Stranger Things season 5, as his connection to Vecna and identity questions continue to be explored, but it would be great to see him become a sorcerer in his own right, too.

