Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals Eleven’s New Powers & It’s An Upgrade 9 Years In The Making

Millie Bobby Brown is returning as Eleven in Stranger Things season 5, but some huge power upgrades will make her stronger than we’ve ever seen her before. Stranger Things will be coming to an end with its fifth and final season, releasing in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025. Picking up a year after the events of Stranger Things season 4, season 5 will pit the surviving residents of Hawkins, Indiana, against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in their last stand, and Eleven will be pivotal to their success.

Brown has portrayed Eleven since Stranger Things began in July 2016, and she has always been the most mysterious member of the Hawkins crew. Eleven harbors some impressive abilities thanks to her early experiences of experimentation and torture at the hands of Dr. Martin Brenner at the Hawkins Lab. During the nine years since she escaped from Hawkins Lab, however, Eleven’s powers have gone from strength to strength, and they’ll get another huge boost in Stranger Things season 5.

Eleven Shows Off New Powers in Stranger Things Season 5’s Trailer

Trailers for Stranger Things season 5 have seen Eleven show off some seriously impressive new powers, including the ability to fly, or at least leap incredible distances. In the first teaser released during the summer, Eleven jumps over the bus from previous seasons. In the new official trailer released on October 30, 2025, however, Eleven uses her new power to leap over a fence that appears to be in the Upside Down, suggesting a deeper adventure into the dark dimension in the Duffer brothers’ show’s final chapter.

We haven’t really seen Eleven flying before, but this is a brilliant expansion of her power set nine years after her live-action debut. Over the course of Stranger Things’ five seasons, we’ve seen Eleven use telepathy to communicate and read minds, telekinesis to move things with her own mind, remote viewing to track down individuals from anywhere, and extrasensory perception. Her abilities are seriously impressive, albeit with dark roots, but Stranger Things season 5 adding flight or enhanced jumping powers to the mix will make Eleven even more powerful.

Eleven’s New Powers Pay Off An 8 Year Old Stranger Things Tease

While we’ve become accustomed to Eleven showing off her telepathy, telekinesis, and other baseline powers on a regular basis, flight is something new. This does, however, pay off a tease from the finale of Stranger Things season 2, which released on Netflix back in October 2017. During season 2’s finale, Eleven and Hopper (David Harbour) went deep into Hawkins Lab to close the gate to the Upside Down that threatened to let the Mind Flayer into our world. Eleven used her telekinesis to accomplish this, and the force of this event caused her to levitate.

This means that Eleven defying the laws of gravity isn’t actually a new thing for Stranger Things, but season 5 will take it to the extreme. This is the perfect culmination of Eleven’s growth and development over the years. Her levitation in Stranger Things season 2 was inadvertent and accidental, but her use of this power in season 5 will give her the upper hand in the fight against Vecna. While they share many of the same abilities, Vecna has not been seen to be able to levitate or fly, which implies that Eleven is indeed more powerful.

Stranger Things Season 5 Will Give Eleven Huge Power Upgrades

Eleven’s ability to fly isn’t the only power that will be getting an upgrade in Stranger Things season 5. In fact, most of Eleven’s powers will seemingly be getting boosted in the series’ final instalment. Stranger Things season 5’s trailers see Eleven’s telekinetic abilities increase massively, especially when she produces a huge energy blast, apparently in both the real world and the Upside Down simultaneously. Eleven will be carrying out some immense feats in order to take down Vecna and his army of monsters in Stranger Things season 5, and there may be no limit to her power as the show is about to come to an end.

