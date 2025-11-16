After Rewatching Stranger Things, I’m Convinced This Dark Season 5 Theory Is Spot On

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will debut on November 26, and after rewatching the series’ earlier outings, I’m more convinced than ever that one dark theory is true. Stranger Things Season 5 will bring Netflix’s long-running story to a close, revealing what becomes of Hawkins, Indiana and the group of characters who have fought so hard to protect it. There’s been plenty of speculation leading up to the final chapter, with Stranger Things fans predicting character deaths and guessing how Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) will finally be defeated.

Netflix’s Season 5 trailer and the interviews promoting the new episodes have added fuel to this fire. Additionally, Stranger Things Season 5’s episode titles have sparked discussions, with viewers offering their ideas about what each of them could mean. In particular, “The Vanishing of [Redacted]” has gotten attention, as it suggests that an important character will disappear — but it doesn’t offer enough information to determine who. However, all signs point to Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) being taken, and it’s become a popular theory heading into the last episodes. After rewatching the series, I have to agree: it does seem as though Vecna will go after Holly, giving the Hawkins gang yet another loved one to rescue.

After Rewatching Stranger Things, I’m Convinced Holly Wheeler Will Be Taken In Season 5

Holly Wheeler has been recast for Stranger Things Season 5, and the reason for bringing Nell Fisher into the fray is clear: Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) sister will have a more prominent role in the upcoming episodes. This isn’t speculation; after visiting the set, Time‘s Eliana Dockterman noted that Holly is featured in a scene that “appears to be a hallucination,” and that it connects to The First Shadow stage play about Vecna. Additionally, the Duffer Brothers told SFX (via GamesRadar+) that Holly “is a centerpiece of this season,” teasing big things on the horizon for her character.

Netflix‘s footage confirms it, too, with the initial teaser showing Karen (Cara Buono) and Holly looking terrified of something in their house. The full-length trailer elaborates further, depicting the pair hiding in their bathtub while a Demogorgon stands over it. These moments give us every reason to believe that Vecna is going after Mike and Nancy’s family in Stranger Things Season 5, and it makes it more likely Episode 2’s title is referring to her. If all that evidence isn’t convincing enough, a rewatch is enough to sell this suggestion. Holly has had a few moments that suggest a connection to the Upside Down, so Stranger Things Season 5 may merely be tying them together.

Stranger Things Has Been Dropping Hints About Holly’s Connection To Vecna All Along

Some Stranger Things fans may balk at Mike and Nancy’s little sister having such a pivotal role in Season 5, but the series has been dropping hints about her connection to the Upside Down since the beginning. Rewatching the first four seasons of Stranger Things has convinced me that Holly needs to play a bigger part in the series — and that she must have some connection to the Upside Down, as there are multiple scenes that support it. There’s no reason for them, unless the Duffer Brothers are building to a bigger reveal.

In Stranger Things Season 1, Episode 3, Holly takes notice of the flickering lights at the Byers’ house and even sees the mysterious being within Joyce’s (Winona Ryder) wall, despite Karen being oblivious to all of it. Given how few lines Holly has throughout the first outing, it’s an interesting choice to dedicate an entire scene to her seeing what other people overlook. The fact that this sequence takes place in an installment titled “Holly Jolly” also feels like a purposeful way of highlighting her importance.

In Stranger Things Season 3, Holly also notices the trees shifting as the Mind Flayer moves through the woods, while everyone else on the Ferris wheel is distracted by the fireworks. And throughout Season 4, Holly plays with her Lite-Brite, which her brother and his friends later use to communicate between the real world and the Upside Down. Knowing that the toy can bridge the barrier between dimensions, it’s possible that Vecna has already set his sights on Mike’s younger sister, using the toy to speak to her. This would make a compelling twist in Season 5, assuming Holly does get taken to the Upside Down.

Why Holly’s Disappearance Makes Sense For Stranger Things’ Final Season

With so many clues scattered throughout the Netflix series, I’m fully convinced Holly will be the person “vanishing” in Stranger Things Season 5 — and it makes perfect sense for the story. For one, another quest to save someone taken into the Upside Down would bring the series full circle. With Matt and Ross Duffer telling Variety that the final outing would be more like the first, this feels like a natural direction to go in. The experience of losing Holly may even prompt Will to face his own trauma, potentially leading to a breakthrough.

Holly’s disappearance will also up the stakes for characters like Mike and Nancy, and it will bring Karen into the fold at long last. Given how underutilized the Wheelers’ mother is, this will explain the heavy focus on her throughout the early seasons. And of course, it will finally give Holly something to do. Thus far, all the other characters’ siblings have contributed something to the story, whether it’s Billy (Dacre Montgomery) being possessed by the Mind Flayer or Erica (Priah Ferguson) helping the group and being an all-around delight. Holly is the only one to be introduced without a real purpose. Stranger Things Season 5 seems poised to give her one.

