One of the Best Dramas of the 2020s Is Back on Hulu With a New Season

We’re only halfway through the decade, but the 2020s are already shaping up to be a great period for TV. The past few years have seen some great shows released across both network and streaming platforms, and dramas have continued to be a dominant force on programming slates, and one of the best just returned for a new season on Hulu.

Just seven months after its Season 3 finale, Will Trent officially returned to screens this week for its fourth season. The Liz Heldens and Daniel T. Thomsen-created series, based on Karin Slaughter’s novel series of the same name, returned for its Season 4 premiere on ABC on January 6th, the episode arriving on Hulu the next day. The police procedural stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular character, a special agent at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who relies on his keen instincts and unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. New episodes of Will Trent Season 4 air Tuesdays on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

Will Trent Is One of the Best Shows on TV

Will Trent is one of the standout dramas of the 2020s and really one of the better shows to come out of the decade so far regardless of genre. A character-driven crime procedural that balances humor and drama, the series will have you caring as much about the cases that the characters investigate as it does about the personal lives and struggles of the characters themselves. The series constantly delivers intricate plots that often tie into the characters’ personal histories, allowing the series to bring plenty of emotional depth, and balances those darker moments with just enough warmth and humor. All of this has gone on to make Will Trent a top-tier network procedural, and Season 4 already seems poised to be the best season yet!

Although it’s too early for Will Trent Season 4 to earn a critic or audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The new season is being described as a bold, entertaining continuation that delves deeper into the characters and brings the same danger and emotional weight that fans have come to love about the show. Decider’s Joel Keller gave the season a “skip it” consensus, writing that Season 4 “continues to go deeper into its characters’ lives and psyches, transforming the show from an average crime procedural to one of the best character-driven dramas on any broadcast network.” Jennie Richardson wrote for Collider that “Season 4 already feels like a thoughtful culmination of everything that has come before it,” and the premiere “sets the stage for a bold, thought-provoking season.”

Will There Be a Will Trent Season 5?

That is still up in the air. ABC hasn’t yet addressed the show’s future past the currently airing fourth season, which is set to run for a total of 18 episodes, but the series has proven to be a big success on both network TV and streaming, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Season 5 renewal.

