‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 6 Trailer Coming Monday

Netflix will release an Orange Is the New Black season 6 trailer on Monday, according to a new teaser.

The show’s official Twitter account released the below clip on Saturday afternoon. It shows six of the show’s primary characters holding up boards that spell out the word “trailer.”

After the word is spelling out, the word “TOMORROW” is plastered across the frame in-between logos for Netflix and OITNB.

Smile for the camera. pic.twitter.com/izwNUyfxXS — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) July 8, 2018

The teaser is simply captioned “Smile for the camera.”

The six inmates featured in the clip are: Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren (Uzo Aduba), Galina “Red” Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew), Gloria Mendoza (Selenis Leyva), Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne) and Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes (Adrienne C. Moore).

These are the only confirmed characters returning so far. Notable absences from the teaser include Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett (Taryn Manning), Dayanara “Daya” Diaz (Dascha Polanco) and Lorna Morello (Yael Stone).

Fans of the Netflix original series have been on edge wondering who all will return for the show’s sixth season following the wild fifth season. That 13-episode set saw the characters take over the prison they were being held at through a riot. When the riot concluded at the end of the season, the prison was evacuated and the characters were split up and sent to unknown separate destinations.

The cast has remained mum on what season 6 has in-store for the OITNB crew, with only Lyonne acknowledging that the new trailer was on the way.

She simply wrote, “It’s coming!!”

As for the actors and creators perspectives going into season 6, they are trying to make up for the fact that season 5 five somewhat underwhelmed a majority of fans.

Showrunner Jenji Kohan described the prison riot plot as “fan fiction,” and co-producer Tara Herrmann attributed the mixed reaction to a writer’s room shakeup.

“We had lost a bunch of the original writers,” Herrmann told The New Yorker. “It wasn’t anyone’s fault. It was just a new dynamic — people were attached to the characters as viewers, not as creators.”

However, Manning has gone on record with Digital Spy saying that she thought the unorthodox season was among the series’ best.

“That wasn’t the way the public invested in it, they really enjoyed it,” Manning said. “I actually think it was one of our strongest seasons. It’s interesting, I’m not a TV writer, (but) maybe from (Jenji’s) perspective there were parts she thought would fail because the writers got switched up… But I think it’s one of our best.”

All episodes of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 6 will be released on July 27.

