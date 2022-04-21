Our Flag Means Death Showrunner Clarifies "It's Over" Comment, Celebrates Show's Fourth Week As Most In-Demand Series

✖

It's been nearly a month since Our Flag Means Death's first season came to an end on HBO Max, and fans are still eagerly waiting for news of a second season renewal. It's odd that the streaming service has yet to renew the show considering it's becoming increasingly more popular. According to Business Insider, the show was the eleventh most in-demand show in the United States and worldwide earlier this month. They also reported that demand for the show tripled between its series premiere and season finale. In fact, the show is in even more demand than Disney+ and Marvel's newest hit show, Moon Knight. However, the series showrunner, David Jenkins, revealed that they still don't know what the future holds for Our Flag Means Death. Recently, Jenkins responded to a fan who was sad about the show's big cliffhanger and had to clarify his comments when it seemed like he was officially announcing a cancelation.

"@david_jenkins__ can u comfort my friend he just finished ep 10.... he's going thru it rn," one fan tweeted. "Don't cry because it's over @soupssonnets. Smile because it happened. ❤️," Jenkins wrote. The showrunner soon followed it up with, "...season one I mean..." Phew! Yesterday, Jenkins also celebrated the fact that Our Flag Means Death is the number one most in-demand show for the fourth week in a row.

"Dunno, but four weeks in a row seems impressive to me. Thank you crew," Jenkins wrote. You can view his tweets below:

Don’t cry because it’s over @soupssonnets. Smile because it happened. ❤️ https://t.co/9D4lFaQbYx — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) April 20, 2022

Dunno, but four weeks in a row seems impressive to me. Thank you crew. ❤️🙏🏻 #OurFlagMeansDeath https://t.co/fqNUWqSIsE — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) April 21, 2022

Jenkins and star/executive producer Taika Waititi (Blackbeard) recently spoke with Forbes and gave an uncertain update about Our Flag Means Death's future.

"I don't know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next," Waititi shared with a laugh.

"It's a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it," Jenkins added." It's a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to. Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It's so gratifying, even not knowing if you're renewed, to see that people liked it that much."

The first (and hopefully not last) season of Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on HBO Max.