New Outer Banks Commercial Confirms Season 4 Is Coming Soon

The Pogues are returning to action very, very soon. News broke earlier this year that Outer Banks, which led to fans of the hit Netflix series wondering how much longer it would be before the shot returned with new episodes. On Thursday, we got our answer. Outer Banks Season 4 will be arriving on Netflix in the fall of this year, though a specific release date hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Thursday morning saw Netflix release an in-universe commercial for the new surf shop that the Pogues opened up in OBX. The commercial was directed by star Jonathan Daviss, who appeared in character alongside co-stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, and Carlacia Grant. You can check out the new commercial below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The commercial is focused completely on the Kildare County Surf Shop, the new venture opened by the main Outer Banks characters after the returned from their treasure hunting expedition. The commercial seems to be going about as well as you’d expect, with the Pogues forgetting many of their lines and struggling to keep it together.

Outer Banks has been a steady hit for Netflix since it first premiered in 2020. In fact, Netflix was so confident in Outer Banks‘ ability to continue to bring in great numbers, the show was renewed for Season 4 before Season 3 had even been released. Season 4 is now on the horizon, but there has yet to be any word about a potential Season 5. Given where the show left off last time out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more on the way.

What Is Outer Banks Season 4 About?

Netflix hasn’t released any concrete information about Outer Banks Season 4 just yet, but the Season 3 finale of the series did tease the show’s next storyline.

At the conclusion of Season 3, both Big John and Ward died in the jungles of South America, looking for the treasure they had spent years searching for. What the young Pogues found in the jungle ultimately went into a museum, but a flash-forward 18 months to the day they were honored by the museum revealed a new mission for the group. They were approached by a wealthy man who heard of their exploits and brought up another long-lost treasure he thought they might be able to track down — one connected to the infamous pirate Blackbeard.