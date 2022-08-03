Paramount+ Being Added to Roku Channel

On Wednesday, Roku announced that Paramount+ is coming to The Roku Channel as a Premium Subscription in August. The launch, which follows Paramount+'s recent launch in certain international territories, makes Paramount+'s content library accessible within The Roku Channel. Newcomers to the service can also subscribe to either Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan ($4.99 monthly) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99 monthly) through The Roku Channel. Roku will also create a Live TV Guide for all of Paramount+'s live content, the first such guide that The Roku Channel has created for any of its Premium Subscription partners.

The dedicated Live TV Guide centralizes access to Paramount+'s live content, including sports such as The NFL on CBS and UEFA -- the first time live sports has been available on The Roku Channel within its Premium Subscriptions -- world news from the CBS News Network, and entertainment news from Entertainment Tonight. Premium subscribers can also access a live feed of their local CBS station featuring events and specials.

"Paramount+ features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point," said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming says in a press release. "We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount + to The Roku Channel."

"We're thrilled to partner with Paramount+ in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breath of content, IP and live news and sporting events," says Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming. "Premium Subscriptions connects today's highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel, and we're excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel."

Paramount+'s streaming library includes the entire Star Trek television franchise, including streaming originals Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy, as well as every episode of every classic Star Trek series, from Star Trek: The Original Series to Star Trek: Enterprise. Other streaming originals include the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Halo, based on the popular video game franchise. It also features Paramount Pictures movies such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PAW Patrol: The Movie, A Quiet Place Part II, and The Lost City.

Paramount+ is also available as a standalone subscription with its own app available on Roku devices and other platforms. Users can also subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime.