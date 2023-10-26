Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole Cancelled by Paramount+

Paramount+ is bidding farewell to not one, but two high profile original titles. On Thursday, the Paramount streaming service announced that Rabbit Hole and Fatal Attraction had come to an end. Both shows only ran for a single season. Rabbit Hole is a thriller starring Keifer Sutherland that debuted back in March. Fatal Attraction, starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson, is a reimagining of the film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. The series initially premiered in April.

"Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will not be returning for second seasons on Paramount+," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We want to thank both series' entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life. Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover."

Kiefer Sutherland on Rabbit Hole's Future

Back in May, Rabbit Hole's star was asked by TV Insider about the possibility of a second season and the overall outlook for the show's future. Sutherland opened up about how tricky it can be to assess the longevity of a show on a streaming service, and how little he knew about potential future seasons despite hoping to make more.

"It's so weird now because I did ten years on 24, and I did three years of Designated Survivor, two years of Touch, and those were all network-based shows – at least Designated Survivor 'til the final year, then it was Netflix," he said. "With the networks, there was a relationship somehow that would get developed pretty quickly and you would know. You would get a sense it would be leaning one way or another, and you would pretty much know as you were finishing up your season what was going to happen."

"With the streaming services – with Paramount+ and my experience with Netflix, and I have to believe with all of them because I've heard this from other actors and writers as well – there's kind of a wall between the group that makes whatever the programming is and the people that actually program it, and I don't know why, but Nielsen's not publishing the ratings for these shows particularly," the actor continued. "And so there's a lot of counting and figuring that's going on that really you're not involved with at all. It's just changed. So it is very odd to not have a sense of where they stand with it."