Tulsa King Starring Sylvester Stallone Gets a Paramount+ Premiere Date

Tulsa King has a premiere date on Paramount+. Sylvester Stallone stars in the upcoming streaming show. November 13th will serve as the big opening day on the Paramount platform. Two episodes are up first and then it will premiere weekly on Sundays. Paramount Network subscribers have a lot to be thankful for as well. November 13 will see the show get a premiere on broadcast television. Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter are the co-creators of the series. They're behind other massive hits for Paramount like The Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowjackets. Greenlighting programs from this duo has become a no brainer for both CBS and it's streaming platform. The General is the name of Stallone's character and Oklahoma figures to be the playground for this series as it moves forward.

"I was talking with a producer, and it's COVID," Sheridan told Variety when asked about getting the star on-board. "Everyone's kind of going stir-crazy. He was asking me about ideas. I said, 'Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don't know anything about.'"

Paramount+ had a description for the upcoming series: "Tulsa King (wt) follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

