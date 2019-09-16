Paul Rudd’s Living With Yourself Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix on Monday released the first trailer for Living With Yourself, an “existential comedy” starring Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd in dual roles. Netflix describes the original series as “an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Miles (Rudd) is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.”

The eight-episode series is told from multiple perspectives and was created and written by Emmy Award-winning writer-producer Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart). Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the filmmaking duo behind Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes, direct with Greenberg acting as producer alongside Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Jeff Stern, Tony Hernandez (Broad City), and Dayton, Faris, Rudd and Jeff Blitz.

This is the latest Netflix-based project for Rudd, who reprised his Wet Hot American Summer role as Andy in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. Rudd also starred in Netflix original movie Mute, the sci-fi thriller from director Duncan Jones.

After Living With Yourself, Rudd will voice Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, in an episode of Marvel Studios’ What If…? animated series now being developed for Disney streaming service Disney+. Rudd is now filming the Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters 2020, where Rudd plays a seismologist and summer school teacher drawn to a small town by mysterious earthquakes expected to be supernatural in origin. Rudd joins a cast that includes Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Finn Wolfhard (IT Chapter Two), Carrie Coon (Avengers: Infinity War), Celeste O’Connor (Wetlands), newcomer Logan Kim and returning Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

Living With Yourself is recommend by TVLine, who say the “quirky, unpredictable comedy” will “keep you guessing, laughing… and feeling.” The series, with its “offbeat, wildly surreal sense of humor” makes for a “very strange sitcom” where Rudd is “terrific (times two).” TVLine also hints the series is a surprising one, writing, “Two Paul Rudds are better than one in this inventive, existential comedy that is both a total trip and an absolute nightmare” — in a good way.

Living With Yourself premieres on Netflix October 18.