Peacemaker Episode 5: James Gunn Shares Real Group Photo of the “11th Street Kids”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 5, “Chapter 5: Monkey Dory.” The “11th Street Kids” are all smiles — and all bloody — in the actual group photo from Peacemaker Episode 5. During Saturday’s Twitter #PeacemakerParty, series creator James Gunn tweeted the team picture captured by Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) when celebrating a successful mission for Project Butterfly. After John Economos (Steve Agee) gruesomely kills Charlie the Gorilla with a chainsaw, rescuing Peacemaker (John Cena) from the super-gorilla host of an alien parasite, Harcourt snaps the photo and creates an “11th Street Kids” group chat named after the Hanoi Rocks song.

“So @jennlholland really took the #11thStreetKids photo,” Gunn tweeted alongside the actual picture, “& that’s really her finger in the lower left of the frame (no it wasn’t planned!)”

In “Monkey Dory,” Peacemaker and Economos (a.k.a. “Dye-Beard”) agree Hanoi Rocks is “only the greatest band of all time.” Two of their songs, “11th Street Kids” and “Fallen Star,” appear on the Episode 5 soundtrack.

The Finnish glam punk band “is truly one of my favorite bands of all time (along with the Replacements, The Jam, and Old 97’s),” Gunn wrote in another tweet. “The other day I got a very nice message of appreciation from [Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe] & I’ll be honest I got a little teary. A true hero of mine!!!””

Gunn also revealed the cast and crew of Peacemaker, including actors Danielle Brooks, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Freddie Stroma, are part of a group chat named after the “11th Street Kids.”

New episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.