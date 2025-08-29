The DCU Just Confirmed a Devastating New Life for One of Its Best Characters

Living in a world full of superheroes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Regular people don’t get all the glory that comes with defeating villains and saving dogs from a kaiju attack. Instead, they have to find a way to make ends meet, and sometimes, that means compromising their morals. John Economos finds himself in a tough spot right now in DC Universe‘s Peacemaker, still working for A.R.G.U.S. and having to keep an eye on his old team because his new boss, Rick Flag Sr., has it out for Christopher Smith. The only reason Economos is pushing through is because he knows he can help keep his friends safe from the inside.

The weight on Economos’ shoulders is heavy, to say the least, so he trauma dumps on another member of the 11 Street Kids, Leota Adebayo. While Leota understands her friend’s position, she has her own problems to worry about because life has not been kind to her in recent days. In fact, despite her being one of the DCU’s best characters, the new franchise is handing her a pretty crummy life.

Leota Adebayo Is Being Punished for Doing the Right Thing

Leota is stuck between a rock and a hard place in Peacemaker Season 1. After losing the pet shop she owned, she’s in need of work and only has one place to turn. Reaching out to her mother, Amanda Waller, proves to be a smart move because it puts money in the bank, but the head of A.R.G.U.S. is asking a lot. Leota is to act as a mole within Project Butterfly and frame Peacemaker for the murders that happen during the mission. The task proves easy enough because the anti-hero leaves a trail of bodies behind him, but Leota realizes he’s more misunderstood than evil. Her growing friendship with him makes her make a difficult choice at the end of the season, exposing the truth about her mother’s operation to the world.

When Leota returns home, she embraces her wife, Keeya Adebayo, and their two dogs, ready to turn over a new leaf. However, Peacemaker Season 2 reveals that nobody gets the better of Waller, not even her own daughter. Episode 1, “The Ties That Grind,” has Leota living by herself, having separated from her wife. It turns out that Waller is blacklisting just about everyone who was part of Project Butterfly, and that means Leota’s options are minimal. She decides to go into business for herself, starting a private investigation company, but she doesn’t have any clients yet. That doesn’t work for Keeya, who reveals in Episode 2, “A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird,” that she has had enough of the empty promises from her wife. She’s not even cool with Leota coming over to her apartment without getting permission. Without any other choice, Letoa is smiling through the pain, just like her friends.

All of the 11th Street Kids Are Fighting Their Demons

Emilia Harcourt, Leota’s good friend, is in a very similar spot, being unable to find work due to Waller’s interference. The pressure is getting to her in a major way, as she’s lashing out at Chris frequently. Taking haymakers from the woman he’s in love with isn’t easy for Chris, especially because he really needs a shoulder to cry on. After all, all Peacemaker wants to do is be a hero, but the Justice Gang rejects him. With nothing but negativity coming his way, he seeks refuge in another universe, one where his dad and brother are still alive and care for him. His choice comes back to bite him when the other Peacemaker comes home, but he gets out of that pickle by killing his doppelganger. The door is now open for him to assume his life, and he may not be the only one the offer appeals to.

Once Adebayo learns what Chris is doing, she could find herself in the other dimension and give real thought to stealing their life. It can’t get much worse than it already is back home, so there’s no harm in taking a look. Of course, James Gunn won’t have his entire cast set up shop in another universe permanently, but a brief reset could be just what Adebayo needs. That way, she can return home with a clear mind and new aspirations.

Peacemaker Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

Do you feel bad for Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker Season 2? What do you think her next move will be? Let us know in the comments below!