Peacemaker Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals New Characters Joining DC Universe

A new behind-the-scenes video for the second season of Peacemaker offers the most significant look yet into the series’ wild new direction. The footage confirms the show will heavily embrace multiversal concepts by introducing alternate-dimension versions of established characters, giving fans a glimpse of a world where the history of Christopher Smith (John Cena) is dramatically different. Beyond the dimensional-hopping chaos, the video also provides a visceral look at the season’s central conflict, teasing a brutal and deeply personal war between Peacemaker and the new leadership of ARGUS, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). The footage promises a season that will expand the lore of the titular character, while also pushing him to his physical and psychological limits within the new DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The behind-the-scenes look is packed with specific reveals about the pocket dimension Peacemaker will seemingly access via the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. This alternate reality features a different version of Peacemaker himself, who sports a jetpack and an inverted dove symbol on his uniform. The pocket-dimension Peacemaker also drives a motorcycle with an ARGUS logo, indicating he has a different history with the organization than the primary Christopher Smith. In the pocket dimension, Peacemaker’s brother, Keith, is shown alive and wearing armor, suggesting he works alongside his brother as a fellow operative. This alternate world also contains a new version of the White Dragon, the villainous mantle of Peacemaker’s father (Robert Patrick). This variant is distinguished by his blue armor, a stark contrast to the red and white suit worn by the deceased Auggie Smith.

Play video

The footage also offers a clearer look at other new additions to the cast. Michael Rooker’s character, Red St. Wild, is shown more extensively, and the video introduces a four-eyed gray alien that could be a White or Green Martian. Solidifying the season’s primary earthly threat, the video includes a jarring sequence of Rick Flag Sr. beating Peacemaker during a violent interrogation. This scene underlines the intensity of the vendetta the new ARGUS head holds against Smith and previews the brutal nature of the manhunt that will be at the core of the season.

Everything We Know About Peacemaker’s New Place in the DCU

Image courtesy of HBO

The second season of Peacemaker is poised to fundamentally reshape the titular character’s status quo, moving him past the events of the first season and cementing his role in the new DC Universe. According to James Gunn, a significant time jump of “a couple of years” will separate the two seasons, allowing the world to react to Leota Adebayo’s (Danielle Brooks) public exposure of Project Butterfly and Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) covert operations. This new reality, where Peacemaker’s existence is public knowledge, creates a fresh set of challenges and makes him a visible target for powerful new enemies.

The most formidable of these new adversaries is Rick Flag Sr., the new head of ARGUS. His mission to hunt down Peacemaker is driven by revenge for Peacemaker killing his son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), during the events of The Suicide Squad. Armed with the full resources of a government agency and a singular focus, Flag Sr. is being presented as the season’s main antagonist, and his vendetta will inevitably endanger the entire returning team, including Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and John Economos (Steve Agee).

Peacemaker Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, August 21st, on HBO Max.

What are you most excited to see from the pocket-dimension characters in Peacemaker Season 2? Share your theories in the comments!