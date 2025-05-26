Peacemaker Season 2 Reveals First Look at Michael Rooker as Eagly’s Nemesis (Yes, Really)

Michael Rooker takes on a new role in Peacemaker Season 2, and we just got our first look at his outrageous costume. The actor plays Red St. Wild, the world’s foremost eagle hunter, according to James Gunn, and he’s a nemesis not to Peacemaker himself, but to his animal sidekick, Eagly. The new photo was included in Gunn’s interview with Entertainment Weekly, showing Rooker clad as an eccentric hunter adorned with feathers, wielding a cartoonishly large rifle. The actor already played two different characters in The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos, so it’s not clear if this is the last time we’ll see him take a new role in the DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His name is Red St. Wild, and he’s the world’s foremost eagle hunter who is on a mission to kill Eagly,” Gunn said. “We thought Eagly was probably the most popular character from season 1, and so in season 2, he has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker.”

The photo shows someone who is definitely fascinating enough to become a fan favorite. Red St. Wild wears a bowler cap and a rugged coat, but underneath are an elaborate beaded necklace and a collection of feathers — presumably eagle-hunting trophies. Those, along with the turquoise rings on his fingers and the long braids in his hair, indicate some Native American influence to his design, while the absurdly large gun across his shoulders indicates nefarious intent.

Rooker and Gunn already have a strong track record when it comes to superhero movies. Rooker played Yondu in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies before making the jump to the DCU. He played Brian Durlin, a.k.a. Savant in The Suicide Squad, but then voiced Sam Fitzgibbon in a single episode of Creature Commandos. Rooker also has a voice-over role in Superman coming this summer — he will play Five, one of the Kryptonian robots that helps Superman construct his Fortress of Solitude.

Creature Commandos was the first official DCU title, though some characters and aspects of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker will carry over into this continuity. That leaves Rooker’s roles in a tenuous place, but he seems to have no shortage of work. The franchise will really pick up steam when Superman hits theaters on July 11th, and its next title after that is Peacemaker Season 2, premiering on Thursday, August 21st on HBO Max.