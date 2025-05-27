These Peacemaker Characters Are Joining the Season 2 Dance Opening (One Is Unbelievable)

Peacemaker‘s acclaimed opening dance sequence is changing in its upcoming second season, with series creator James Gunn revealing that the distinctive intro will feature an unexpected new character in addition to the new cast. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly with Gunn and lead star John Cena, the co-head of DC Studios also revealed that the revamped sequence will receive its public debut at Comic-Con this July. Peacemaker‘s opening in the first season helped the series go viral after the first episode. Featuring the entire primary cast, the sequence was set to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” with actors performing a synchronized robotic dance, all while maintaining impeccably straight faces. This deadpan delivery, combined with the vibrant glam metal anthem, perfectly encapsulated Peacemaker‘s distinctive surreal humor, helping set the tone for the series.

“I’ll give you an exclusive: You get to see Eagly try to dance for the first time,” Gunn stated. “So that’s really something. He is not the best at it, but he tries to really join in the dance sequence at the end. He’s got a little pose this time.” In addition to Peacemaker’s sidekick pet, the new opening sequence will feature the entire new cast for Season 2, as Gunn felt forced to change the opening after the events of Season 1. “We killed everyone in the season, so we kind of had to [shoot a new opening]. Everyone died! Also, we have a lot of new cast members — Tim Meadows is Langston Fleury, Sol Rodriguez is Sasha Bordeaux, and Michael Rooker’s in the cast, Judomaster is a bigger character this time — so I knew that I needed to do a new dance.”

“This time around, everybody looked at it through a different lens, knowing how much the audience enjoyed the first one,” Cena added. “[We knew] this is going to be a cornerstone of the show, so let’s dive in. Everyone gave their best in season 1, but I just think people now know the importance of it, and hopefully it shines through in season 2.”

What to Expect When Peacemaker Season 2 Returns

Image courtesy of HBO

The second season of Peacemaker will find its characters navigating a dramatically changed environment, as Gunn has confirmed a time jump of “a couple of years” will separate the new episodes from the first season’s finale. This multi-year gap is expected to have profoundly reshaped the lives of Christopher Smith nd the 11th Street Kids, particularly after Leota Adebayo’s (Danielle Brooks) public disclosure of Project Butterfly and Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) covert A.R.G.U.S. operations. The ramifications of this global exposé are already influencing the broader state of the new DC Universe, as seen in the animated series Creature Commandos, in which Waller struggles to keep her power. In Season 2 of Peacemaker, Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. will be the new head of A.R.G.U.S., pushing this narrative further.

As the father of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), killed by Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, Rick Flag Sr. will become a powerful adversary with both institutional backing and a deeply personal motivation to hunt down Smith in Season 2 of Peacemaker. This vendetta will inevitably endanger the entire returning team, including Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and John Economos (Steve Agee). The psychological burdens on Peacemaker are also set to continue, with Robert Patrick anticipated to reprise his role as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker’s deceased and virulently racist father.

Season 2 is also primed to introduce new characters. Rooker is slated to appear as Red St. Wild, a character Gunn has described as the “world’s foremost eagle hunter” and a specific antagonist for Eagly. The ensemble will further expand with Sol Rodríguez cast as Sasha Bordeaux and Tim Meadows as an A.R.G.U.S. agent. Finally, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC) technology, a plot device from the first season that will also feature in the Superman movie, is expected to be central to the new season’s narrative, possibly leading Peacemaker to a bizarre encounter with an alternate version of himself.

Peacemaker Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, August 21st, on HBO Max.

