Why Superman’s Best Character Was Missing From Peacemaker Season 2’s Superhero Team Explained by James Gunn

Before Peacemaker Season 2 premiered, many fans were curious to see how James Gunn and Co. would address the show’s shift from the old DC Extended Universe to the newly established DC Universe franchise. The answer was revealed very early in the first episode, “The Ties That Grind,” which kicks off with a humorous “previously on” recap of Peacemaker Season 1. The montage shows that Season 1 unfolded in the DCU essentially the same way as it did in the DCEU — with a notable exception. After saving the world from the Butterflies, the DCU’s “11th Street Kids” crossed paths with the Justice Gang (and Superman and Supergirl). As much fun as it was to see Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl again, viewers couldn’t help but wonder where a certain super-powered canine was.

On Threads, a fan asked Gunn why Krypto wasn’t featured in the Justice Gang cameo. Apparently, he was left behind in the Fortress of Solitude due to his unruly behavior. “[No] way they’re trusting that dog to stop an alien invasion,” Gunn wrote in his response.

Krypto Isn’t the Only Superman Character Who Doesn’t Return in Peacemaker

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

Gunn previously described Peacemaker Season 2 as the “direct follow-up” to Superman, and the show features several characters who first appeared in the movie. Despite those connections, there are some notable absences. Many wondered why Metamorpho (who joined the Justice Gang at the end of Superman) didn’t appear in the Peacemaker cameo. Gunn explained Peacemaker Season 1 takes place prior to the events of Superman, meaning Metamorpho wasn’t part of the team yet.

It makes sense why Metamorpho wasn’t in the Peacemaker recap, and Gunn’s reasoning for not including Krypto is also sound. While the dog proved himself in combat in Superman (saving Kal-El from Ultraman and destroying Lex Luthor’s drones), he’s too much of a wild card to bring on a highly important mission. If the Justice Gang had arrived in time to help Peacemaker and friends, they would have had their hands full battling the Butterflies. They didn’t need an unpredictable variable like Krypto to worry about as well. The dog’s big action scene in Superman is very contained; Superman is in control of the situation and needs Krypto to complete one task to get the edge on Ultraman. Facing off against an alien army isn’t in the same ballpark.

As a super-powered being himself, Krypto could have done damage to the Butterflies, but he doesn’t always obey commands. Peacemaker’s Eagly is the better-behaved pet in the DCU. There’s no guarantee Krypto wouldn’t decide to act up and cause trouble instead of helping the Justice Gang defeat the Butterflies. That unruly nature is a big reason why Krypto is an adorable fan favorite, but it means he isn’t the go-to pick to save the world.

It doesn’t seem like Krypto will appear in Peacemaker, but it shouldn’t be too long until audiences are reunited with the pup. At the end of Superman, Supergirl arrives at the Fortress of Solitude to pick the dog up, suggesting Krypto will be part of next summer’s Supergirl. Hopefully that pans out and he steals more scenes in a way only he can.