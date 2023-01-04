Peacock Unveils Mystery Series Trailer For The Traitors

Peacock just revealed a new look at Alan Cumming's new series The Traitors. In the psychological competition series, 20 contestants are vying for a $250,000 cash prize. Over the course of the 10 episodes, these individuals will prowl a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Three of the contestants will be the titular "traitors" who are trying to steal the prize from the other players. On the other side, the "faithful" will try to ferret out who among them is an imposter. (Yeah, it has a lot of Among Us vibes upon first impression.) Cumming is clearly having a ball as the master of ceremonies and there's plenty of intrigue to go around.

Along for the ride are a host of reality stars from Real Housewives, Big Brother, Survivor, The Bachelor, Summer House, and Below Deck. "Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors," Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal said. "We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit'."

Stephen Lambert, Studio Lambert, CEO offered, "In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland."

Peacock actually put out a synopsis for this series: "Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined 'the faithful.'"

Will you be checking out the new episodes of this show? Let us know down below!