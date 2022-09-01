Peacock Premium Deal Offers 12 Months for 60% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

September is set to be a huge month for Peacock subscribers with a ton of hit shows, movies, and originals hitting the streaming service – including Jurassic World: Dominion. It is also set to be the next day streaming service for current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows. NBCUniversal is taking advantage of the timing by offering a Fall celebratory deal that drops the price of a monthly Peacock Premium subscription down to $1.99 a month for 12 months (60% off). If you go in for a yearly subscription, you'll only pay $20 for the full year.

A Peacock Premium subscription offers full access to all of the tv, movies, and sports content on the streaming service with ads. A Premium Plus removes the ads and allows users to download select titles for offline viewing. Note that the Premium deal isn't open to current subscribers and the offer expires on September 30, 2022. When the year is up, the price of the subscription will return to the original $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year price unless you cancel. You can sign up for the Premium subscription offer right here while it lasts.

Some of the new episodes Peacock can expect include One Chicago, along with the network's late-night lineup of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live. There are also returning hits like La Brea, New Amsterdam, and Young Rock, competition shows including The Voice and America's Got Talent, and highly anticipated new series such as Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez to look forward to in the fall.

Bravo's impressive catalog includes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm, and Watch What Happens Live, and will soon add The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Winter House and Below Deck Med in the fall as well.

Peacock Originals arriving in the fall features Last Light, Vampire Academy, A Friend of the Family, The Calling, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Feature films include Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Beast, Nope, and Meet Cute. Peacock also has live sports like Sunday Night Football, exclusive MLB, Premier League, WWE, IndyCar, and Notre Dame football coverage, the FIFA World Cup, and more.