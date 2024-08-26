Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2024

With September just around the corner, Peacock is preparing its subscribers for a slew of new movies and TV shows that are on their way to the service. Over the weekend, Peacock shared its monthly newsletter, announcing the complete rundown of titles arriving in September, and there are plenty of options for folks to get excited about.
The first day of the month is a massive one for Peacock, especially if you’re a horror fan or TV fanatic. September 1st will see dozens upon dozens of movies added to the service, including Happy Death Day, Halloween II, the Saw films, and a ton of entries in Universal’s monster movie catalogue.
That same day will also see a couple of popular TV shows make their way to Peacock. All 12 seasons of Bones will be added to Peacock, along with all five seasons of Martin.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s September additions below!
September 1st
Bones, Seasons 1-12
Martin, Seasons 1-5
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night (2007)
Aftermath
All of My Heart
All of My Heart: Inn Love
All of My Heart: The Wedding
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Me
Americano
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Anger Management
Blue Bayou
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman (’92)
The Card Counter
Ca$h
Cesar Chavez
Child’s Play (1988)
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
Colombiana
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dawn of the Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil’s Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula (’79)
Dracula’s Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Exposed
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
The Forever Purge
The Forger
Forrest Gump
Frankenstein (’31)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Friday Night Lights (2004)
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out
Goal! The Dream Begins
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Grudge (2004)
Hacksaw Ridge
Halloween (’18)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gillmore
Head Over Heels (2024)
Her Smell
Holiday Hearts
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Holly & Ivy
Honey (’03)
Hot Fuzz
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
The Invisible Woman (’40)
It Came From Outer Space
Kiss at Pine Lake
La Bamba
Land of the Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Little Rascals
Love Under the Rainbow
Mama
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mercy
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Ms. Matched
The Mummy (’17)
The Mummy (’99)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy’s Curse
The Mummy’s Ghost
The Mummy’s Hand
The Mummy’s Tomb
My Blueberry Nights
A Nashville Christmas Carol
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Night Monster
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
North to Home
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Pain and Glory
Paul
The People Under the Stairs
Perfect Harmony (2022)
Phantom of the Opera (’43)
Phantom of the Opera (’62)
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
Pretty Persuasion
Prince of Darkness
Quinceañera
Raise a Glass to Love
The Raven (’35)
Robin Hood
The Rundown
The Santa Stakeout
Savages
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)
School of Rock
The Scorpion King
The Serpent and The Rainbow
Shaun the Sheep
Shaun the Sheep (2015)
Shaun of the Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Skyscraper
Slither
Snitch (2013)
Son of Frankenstein
Spare Parts
Split
The Strange Case of Doctor Rx
Studio 666
Sugar Plum Twist
Tales From the Hood
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
United 93
Us
Videodrome
Village of the Damned
Warm Bodies
Werewolf of London
Wild Card
World Trade Center
The World’s End
September 5th
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.
September 7th
Redeeming Love
September 8th
His & Hers
September 10th
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Finale
CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption
September 11th
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 1 – Uncensored
September 12th
Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Finale
2:22
September 13th
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
Freakonomics
September 14th
The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening
September 15th
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
FBI: International, Season 3
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5
The Heiress and the Handyman
Loving Pablo
Lowriders
Zoot Suit
September 17th
World’s Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
September 18th
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 2 – Uncensored
September 19th
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Premiere
September 20th
Cashback
Centurion
Food Inc.
Goon
Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle
September 22nd
Falling Together
September 24th
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show – Finale
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Premiere
The Voice, Season 26 – Premiere
September 25th
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Finale
September 26th
Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Premiere
Chicago Med, Season 10 – Premiere
Chicago PD, Season 12 – Premiere
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – Premiere – 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
Ginger, Earl Grey and Boba are three tea-party-loving Teddy Bears who have adventures with their friends in Tea Town. Ginger creates fashions and invitations, Earl Grey does the baking and tea-making and Boba makes things beautiful. With their flying teacup that transforms into a tea party table, they have tea parties in all kinds of places like the tops of trees, on the upstairs porch at Grandma’s teapot and even in the clouds.
September 29th
The Real West
September 30th
The Proud Rebel