Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2024

With September just around the corner, Peacock is preparing its subscribers for a slew of new movies and TV shows that are on their way to the service. Over the weekend, Peacock shared its monthly newsletter, announcing the complete rundown of titles arriving in September, and there are plenty of options for folks to get excited about.

The first day of the month is a massive one for Peacock, especially if you’re a horror fan or TV fanatic. September 1st will see dozens upon dozens of movies added to the service, including Happy Death Day, Halloween II, the Saw films, and a ton of entries in Universal’s monster movie catalogue.

That same day will also see a couple of popular TV shows make their way to Peacock. All 12 seasons of Bones will be added to Peacock, along with all five seasons of Martin.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s September additions below!

September 1st

Bones, Seasons 1-12

Martin, Seasons 1-5

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night (2007)

Aftermath

All of My Heart

All of My Heart: Inn Love

All of My Heart: The Wedding

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Me

Americano

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Anger Management

Blue Bayou

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman (’92)

The Card Counter

Ca$h

Cesar Chavez

Child’s Play (1988)

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death

Colombiana

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dawn of the Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil’s Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (’79)

Dracula’s Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Exposed

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Forever Purge

The Forger

Forrest Gump

Frankenstein (’31)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out

Goal! The Dream Begins

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Grudge (2004)

Hacksaw Ridge

Halloween (’18)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Gillmore

Head Over Heels (2024)

Her Smell

Holiday Hearts

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Holly & Ivy

Honey (’03)

Hot Fuzz

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Invisible Woman (’40)

It Came From Outer Space

Kiss at Pine Lake

La Bamba

Land of the Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Little Rascals

Love Under the Rainbow

Mama

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mercy

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Ms. Matched

The Mummy (’17)

The Mummy (’99)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy’s Curse

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Hand

The Mummy’s Tomb

My Blueberry Nights

A Nashville Christmas Carol

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Night Monster

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

North to Home

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Pain and Glory

Paul

The People Under the Stairs

Perfect Harmony (2022)

Phantom of the Opera (’43)

Phantom of the Opera (’62)

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead

Pretty Persuasion

Prince of Darkness

Quinceañera

Raise a Glass to Love

The Raven (’35)

Robin Hood

The Rundown

The Santa Stakeout

Savages

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)

School of Rock

The Scorpion King

The Serpent and The Rainbow

Shaun the Sheep

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shaun of the Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Skyscraper

Slither

Snitch (2013)

Son of Frankenstein

Spare Parts

Split

The Strange Case of Doctor Rx

Studio 666

Sugar Plum Twist

Tales From the Hood

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

United 93

Us

Videodrome

Village of the Damned

Warm Bodies

Werewolf of London

Wild Card

World Trade Center

The World’s End

September 5th

Bel-Air, Season 3 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.

September 7th

Redeeming Love

September 8th

His & Hers

September 10th

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Finale

CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption

September 11th

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 1 – Uncensored

September 12th

Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Finale

2:22

September 13th

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Freakonomics

September 14th

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening

September 15th

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

FBI: International, Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5

The Heiress and the Handyman

Loving Pablo

Lowriders

Zoot Suit

September 17th

World’s Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

September 18th

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 2 – Uncensored

September 19th

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Premiere

September 20th

Cashback

Centurion

Food Inc.

Goon

Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle

September 22nd

Falling Together

September 24th

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show – Finale

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Premiere

The Voice, Season 26 – Premiere

September 25th

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Finale

September 26th

Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Premiere

Chicago Med, Season 10 – Premiere

Chicago PD, Season 12 – Premiere

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – Premiere – 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)

Ginger, Earl Grey and Boba are three tea-party-loving Teddy Bears who have adventures with their friends in Tea Town. Ginger creates fashions and invitations, Earl Grey does the baking and tea-making and Boba makes things beautiful. With their flying teacup that transforms into a tea party table, they have tea parties in all kinds of places like the tops of trees, on the upstairs porch at Grandma’s teapot and even in the clouds.

September 29th

The Real West

September 30th

The Proud Rebel