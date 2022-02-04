Peacock’s 2022 Series Trailer Reveals Bel-Air, Angelyne, and Vampire Academy

Airing during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics, NBCUnivesal’s Peacock has released a new trailer touting their 2022 original series slate for their streaming platform. Among the series from which they revealed new footage was the upcoming Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of Fresh Prince, which they also confirmed will debut its first three episodes on the service on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th. Also shown is footage from Joe vs Carole, the scripted tale of the Tiger King saga, plus all-new shows like Angelyne, Vampire Academy, Girls5Eva season 2, and the upcoming . Check it out in the player below!

Among the TV shows previewed in the trailer are Wolf Like Me, streaming now; Bel-Air, first three episodes premiering on per Bowl Sunday, February 13th with new episodes every Thursday; Joe vs Carole, premiering March 3; Bust Down, premiering on March 10; and Killing It, premiering in April. The other shows set to premiere in 2022 include: Angelyne, Girls5eva season two, Last Light, Pitch Perfect (working title), Queer as Folk, Rutherford Falls, The Best Man: The Final Chapter, The Missing, The Undeclared War, and Vampire Academy. Also featured, and not included in the 2022 release window, is We Are Lady Parts season two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacock’s official details for the new shows can be found below.



ANGELYNE

ANGELYNE, Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

Cast: Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano and Molly Ephraim and David Krumholtz

BUST DOWN

BUST DOWN stars Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd as four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.

Cast: Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Chris Redd

LAST LIGHT

The series is based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

Cast: Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, Hakeem Jomah

PITCH PERFECT (WT)

Premiere Date/Rollout: Coming 2022

Logline: In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in “Pitch Perfect,” Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Cast: Adam Devine, Flula Borg

QUEER AS FOLK

QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Series Regulars: Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell (also serves as a writer/co-executive producer on the series)

THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTER

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Cast: Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau

THE MISSING

THE MISSING tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down

Cast: Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield

THE UNDECLARED WAR

Set in 2024 in the run up to a British general election, THE UNDECLARED WAR tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, the UK’s version of the NSA, secretly working to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system.

Cast: Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Hannah Khalique-Brown.

VAMPIRE ACADEMY

St. Vladmir’s Academy isn’t just any boarding school – it’s a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage ‘Strigoi’ vampires who would like to see them destroyed.

Cast:Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, AndréDae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner