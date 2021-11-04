Swatch Teams Up With Peanuts for New Watch Collection

Between new specials and a new TV series, Peanuts fans have a lot to be excited about as we head into the holiday season, with Swatch giving us even more reasons to be excited with the launch of an all-new Peanuts collection of watches. The six new watches highlight not just Charlie Brown and Snoopy, but all of your favorite characters from the beloved strip, letting you show off your devotion in a fashionable way. You can head over to the official Swatch website to snag your favorite watch, just in time to watch the upcoming A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Per press release, “With almost 18,000 strips, Peanuts is one of the most popular comic strips of all time and a staple in pop culture. Schulz’s stories blend childish concerns with adult realism to inspire generations with its much-loved Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Woodstock characters. Everyone can identify with or know at least one of the Peanuts gang — and that’s a huge part of its enduring appeal.

“The Gent and New Gent glass and case are made from biosourced materials, while the silicone bracelet on each watch features the Peanuts logo on the loop. Each style comes in a specially designed packaging, and those fans collecting all six watches can get their hands on a bespoke frame to display all the watches together. Swatch enjoyed every second of this collaboration from revisiting Peanuts comic strips to creating six designs that celebrate the loveable quirks and personalities of the gang. The watches arrive in sharp silhouettes and bright colors that are true to the brand’s DNA, but it’s the attention to detail that takes this collaboration to the next level. There are specific references to the Peanuts comic strip and witty features that only reveal themselves upon closer inspection, such as the baseball and catcher glove on the First Base watch hands.”

Scroll down to check out the watches and grab yours at the official Swatch website.

