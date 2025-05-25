One of Pedro Pascal’s First Ever Roles Was as a Doomed Buffy the Vampire Slayer Character

Before he became known for major roles in hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal appeared in smaller productions – which is completely expected when you’re just starting out in Hollywood. Interestingly, one of those early roles was in the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Back in 1999, he appeared in the season 4 premiere episode, “The Freshman,” playing Eddie, a college freshman with a rather tragic fate. His screen time was short, but the role had an impact – both on the show and, according to Pascal, on his own path. At the time, still using the name Pedro Balmaceda, he was just one more aspiring actor trying to break into American TV.

In the episode, Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is starting her college life at UC Sunnydale and quickly finds herself feeling out of place. During this transition, she meets Eddie, a fellow student who shares the same sense of unease. Their exchange is brief, but it creates an instant connection. That moment gains weight when Eddie is attacked by a group of vampires and turned. Buffy then has to confront him in a quick but meaningful scene where she stakes him in the chest.

Pascal didn’t appear in any other episodes, but his small part still left a mark. Not only because of the dramatic twist, but also due to what it meant to him personally. In interviews, the actor has said that during a tough financial period, he received a residual check from the episode, and even though the amount was modest, it arrived exactly when he needed it. “We’re talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, having surgery, paying my rent. I had less than $7 in my bank account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day and literally is the reason I was able to stay in [Hollywood] and not give up,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

What’s interesting is that, at the time, no one would have expected that this quiet actor in a short guest role would eventually become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. Eddie’s role was small, but you can already spot the traits Pascal would later refine – that subtle charisma and the way he communicates emotion with very little. Those qualities would eventually become signatures of his acting style.

Being cast in a show like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, even for just one scene, gave Pascal a certain level of validation with casting directors and agents. From that point on, he began to be viewed as someone inside the professional circuit. According to him, those early days were still full of challenges, but Buffy helped him get other small parts in well-known series like Touched by an Angel, NYPD Blue, and Law & Order. Little by little, he built up a solid track record as a regular supporting actor in early-2000s TV dramas. That steady background is what eventually opened doors for bigger roles and brought him onto the industry’s and the public’s radar on a much wider scale.

In 2023, Pascal’s old Buffy the Vampire Slayer role resurfaced on social media after Gellar posted a throwback photo with him – and it quickly went viral among long-time fans and newer followers of his career. He responded by thanking her for being so kind during the shoot, even recalling a moment when she brought ice cream to the cast during a night shoot. It was a small gesture, but one that stuck with him.

Today, that episode is often revisited by fans curious to see where it all started. Pascal’s brief appearance on the show is a great example of how even minor roles in popular shows can be overlooked for years before gaining new relevance. It was the same story with Game of Thrones. And while many first got to know him from The Mandalorian, Pascal has proven that he can connect with audiences even when he’s not front and center. That’s part of what makes his appeal so strong.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer may not have launched Pascal into stardom overnight, but it was definitely one of his stepping stones. That’s what makes this episode worth revisiting. It’s not just a bit of TV trivia – it’s a snapshot of the beginning of someone who’s become one of the most sought-after talents in the industry. Pascal’s short scene is a reminder that everyone has a starting point – even the actors who later seem to have appeared out of nowhere.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Hulu.