Twin Peaks Actress Peggy Lipton Dies

Twin Peaks and Mod Squad star Peggy Lipton died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Los Angeles Times reports. Lipton was 72.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” reads a statement released by Kidada and Rashida Jones, Lipton’s daughters from her marriage to music producer Quincy Jones. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

The statement continues, “We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

In the 1960s, the model-turned-actress appeared in episodes of Bewitched, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, and The Magical World of Disney before landing a starring role as Julie Barnes in 1968 action crime drama series Mod Squad, running from 1968 to 1973. Lipton reprised the role in TV movie sequel The Return of the Mod Squad, winning Lipton the Golden Globe for Best TV Actress – Drama in 1971.

Lipton is also remembered for portraying Norma Jennings in the original Twin Peaks television series between 1989 and 1991. She later appeared in the David Lynch-directed Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces, assembled from deleted scenes from the preceding film.

The actress most recently reprised the role in the 2017 revival series. It marks her last appearance.

