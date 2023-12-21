Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Lands on Hulu Top 15 Charts After Simultaneous Debut

Ahead of the premiere of Disney's live-action Percy Jackson TV series on Disney+, the company announced that the show would actually be getting a simultaneous debut on both of its streaming services. In addition to Disney+, the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians would also premiere on Hulu, helping to give it an even bigger audience out of the gate. Given the hype around this new show, it should come as no surprise that it has been showing up on both platforms.

On Wednesday, the day after the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the new series arrived on the Hulu Top 15 list, which counts down the most popular movies and shows on the entire service.

The Hulu Top 15 has been dominated by Christmas movies for most of this month, but Percy Jackson joined the party by debuting in the fifth overall spot. It'll be interesting to see if it's able to reach even higher as the week goes on.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Hulu Top 15 below!