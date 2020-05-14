Percy Jackson Fans Are Freaking Out About the Disney+ Announcement

Earlier today came the official news from author Rick Riordan that his book series Percy Jackson is officially coming to television and is in development for Disney+. Naturally, this news quickly saw fans of the novels completely freak out online. Riordan's books had previously been adapted for the big screen in 2010, directed by none other than Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus, but arrived with mixed feeling from fans. In the time since the fandom of the series have longed for a proper adaptation and eagerly hoped for a TV series, and since they're finally getting their wish they've reacted accordingly. Check out some of the best reactions below.

"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world," Riordan wrote on Twitter. "Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more! We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"

With the announcement still fresh, and Disney themselves not officially chiming in on it yet, it's unclear who will be involved either behind or in front of the camera, but this is an exciting development for fans of the young-adult book series in any event.