Disney+'s Percy Jackson Uses Familiar Element in Recent Shoot

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in the home stretch of production. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming in June 2022, beginning its opening episodes with titular star Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as well as remaining members of the core trio, Leah Jeffries's Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri's Grover Underwood. As shooting continued throughout the summer and into the fall, the series added talent from across the entertainment industry in both godly and beastly roles.

While some actors have already wrapped production, these final weeks have been all gas for those still on set. Taking to Mastodon, Riordan revealed this week's Percy Jackson schedule has been subject to the elements.

"We did a lot of water scenes [on Tuesday]," Riordan wrote. "And I feel sorry for our actors getting doused over and over! They are champs, though."

As evident by Percy's parental status, water will play a big role throughout the Disney+ series. Even though the son of Poseidon is far from a master of his abilities in The Lightning Thief, he finds himself tangled with H2O both intentionally and accidentally in multiple chapters.

Ahead of January's production, Scobell revealed that the iconic fight with Ares will be shot this month. On the page, this clash between the half-blood and the god of war goes down at Santa Monica Beach, where Percy does not hesitate to use his surrounding resources.

Outside of that culminating clash, Percy finds himself in or around water throughout his first adventure. He accidentally triggers the liquid element during a field trip with Yancy Academy, is thrown from the Gateway Arch into the Mississippi River, and utilizes a Camp Half-Blood creek to heal his capture the flag-induced wounds.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to wrap production soon.