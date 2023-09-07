Percy Jackson: "Sneak Peek" at New Disney+ Series Coming to New York Comic-Con

The countdown to Percy Jackson and the Olympians has begun. A serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels was announced back in Spring 2020, with Disney+ set to develop an eight-episode streaming season based on The Lightning Thief. An extensive pre-production and casting process later, Percy Jackson and the Olympians went into production during Summer 2022 and filmed until this past February. While Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, stressed that the post-production process would last roughly as long as filming itself, fans got long-awaited clarity on a release date this past August.

Celebrating Percy's canonical birthday, Disney+ unveiled another teaser trailer along with the confirmation that Percy Jackson and the Olympians would have a two-episode premiere on December 20th. With less than four months until that day comes, anticipating for Percy Jackson's full-blown marketing campaign is reaching a fever pitch.

Percy Jackson's Next Trailer Coming to NYCC

Demigods and monsters are taking over New York Comic-Con.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ will be bringing Percy Jackson and the Olympians to NYCC next month. The streaming giant has set Sunday, October 15th as the big date, as a "sneak peek" for the series will air on the Empire stage.

Will This Be Percy Jackson's First Full Trailer?

(Photo: DISNEY+)

While the first footage from Percy Jackson and the Olympians is two years old, both of the show's trailers have been under a minute in length. The original Percy Jackson trailer shown at Disney D23 Expo last fall operated as a classic teaser trailer, showing fans flashes of Camp Half-Blood alongside titular star Walker Scobell's narration. The most recent look was a standard TV spot, running for a commercial's length.

That said, both of those trailers offered big glimpses into the Percy Jackson world. Capture the flag, Poseidon's cabin, and Ares himself were all showcased in full. Beyond that, blink-and-miss-it Easter eggs towards both Season 2 and Season 3 storylines could be spotted in the background of some scenes.

With NYCC going down just two months before Percy Jackson hits streaming screens, the Javitz Center being home to the show's first full trailer makes sense. While diehard fans are well aware of what is about to unfold in Percy Jackson Season 1, new audiences still await a clear picture of the first installment's story. This upcoming NYCC "sneak peek" could be the footage that sets the stage for Percy Jackson Season 1's conflict, establishing the situation with Zeus's stolen master bolt, Percy's introduction to Camp Half-Blood, and the big quest that awaits.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ this December 20th.