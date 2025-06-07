Phineas and Ferb’s Big Comeback Is Now Streaming for Free: Watch

Play video

Phineas and Ferb has officially returned for a brand new season of episodes a decade after the original series came to an end, and now the premiere episode from Season 5 is available for streaming completely for free. Phineas and Ferb is one of the most popular series ever produced by Disney Branded Television, and a decade later the series has come back with a new revival series that’s picking up right from where everything left off in the original series. That’s in a quite literal sense too as Phineas and Ferb Season 5 picks up in the next Summer after that original show’s finale.

Phineas and Ferb Season 5 is the first in a currently planned two season return for the classic Disney animated series, and this new revival has not only brought back its original creators but the original voice cast behind it as well. The new season premiere picks up right from where it all left off as the titular brothers get ready for a brand new 104 days of Summer vacation, and you can check out the premiere episode for free through Disney Channel Animation’s official YouTube channel in the video above.

Phineas and Ferb Returns for Season 5

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the new revival’s premiere, Phineas and Ferb co-creator Jeff “Swampy” Marsh explained how Disney approached them with wanting more of the series as it was before, “What they said was, ‘Look, we just want more Phineas. We don’t think it’s broken. We don’t think you need to fix it. That being said, you can do whatever you want with it. We trust you to to make this show.’ My goal has always been if people were watching fourth season and they just continued right into fifth season, they wouldn’t notice a bump. You know? They wouldn’t notice anything different about it. It would just feel like, ‘Oh, fresh new episodes!’”

In coming back, the fact that Disney wanted a continuation of Phineas and Ferb rather than a full reboot was a relief to the creator duo too, “So when they when they finally called and said, ‘Yeah, we really wanna do more, and we just want more of the same.’ I was thrilled because I didn’t wanna have to reinvent it, reimagine it. I just liked what we were doing, and I thought we still had stories to tell. Again, it doesn’t mean we didn’t have the fear that we weren’t gonna be able to find new things, but it was exciting to do it.”

Phineas and Ferb Stars Speak on Their Return

The stars behind Phineas and Ferb were just as excited to come back as Vincent Martella told ComicBook, “It’s incredibly surreal getting to bring these characters back and getting to to breathe life into them again. Phineas has been a part of my life for twenty years, and I’ve worked on a lot of really wonderful things in my career that have meant a lot to me. But by far, Phineas and Ferb has meant the most to me because not only do I love working on it, but what it means to all the fans of the show and what it means to Disney fans. So, I’ve said this many times before, but, just the fact that we’re back right now, I really hope they let us keep telling stories and keep playing these characters for as long as possible because it is truly a great joy working on this show and playing Phineas.”

If you wanted to check out new episodes of Phineas and Ferb for yourself, new episodes are now airing with the Disney Channel. You can also find the newest season streaming with Disney+ alongside the previous seasons, and release information about Season 6 has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.